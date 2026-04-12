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HomeSportsCricketHow Sachin Tendulkar Got His Name: Musical Connection To Asha Bhosle

How Sachin Tendulkar Got His Name: Musical Connection To Asha Bhosle

The precious relationship between the late Asha Bhosle and Sachin Tendulkar. From their 2023 meeting to the musical connection behind Sachin's name, read the full story.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tendulkar viewed Bhosle as a maternal figure, appreciating her wit.
  • Their families share a connection through legendary composer S.D. Burman.
  • Bhosle's legacy includes inspiration for cricket's greatest players.

Asha Bhosle and Sachin Tendulkar Connection Story: The passing of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92 marks the end of a golden era for Indian music, but it also leaves a void in the sporting world she so dearly loved. Beyond her legendary career, Aasha Bhosle shared a profound and maternal bond with the "God of Cricket," Sachin Tendulkar.

A Maternal Affection for the Little Master

The connection between the two icons was deeply rooted in mutual respect and a shared history of Indian excellence. Asha Bhosle often remarked that she viewed Tendulkar not merely as a sporting hero but as her own son. This affection was entirely reciprocal. In 2023, following a meeting between the pair, Tendulkar shared a series of photographs that captured their warmth. He noted that listening to "Asha Tai" was a magical experience, whether she was performing a song or simply engaging in conversation.

WATCH POST

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

The Magic of Timing and Humour

The legendary batter frequently praised her sharp wit and impeccable sense of timing, qualities that mirrored his own brilliance on the cricket pitch. He once shared a heartfelt message wishing that she would continue to spread happiness wherever she went, a sentiment that resonated with millions of fans globally. Their bond was a rare blend of artistic appreciation and genuine family love.

The Poetic Link of a Name

Remarkably, the ties between their families trace back even further through the annals of Indian culture. Sachin Tendulkar’s father, Ramesh Tendulkar, was a dedicated admirer of the legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman, naming his son after the musical maestro. In a poetic twist of fate, S.D. Burman’s son, the late R.D. Burman, was Asha Bhosle’s husband.

As the nation mourns, the cricket fraternity remembers a woman who was a constant source of inspiration for its greatest players. While the melodies may have paused, the stories of her kindness and her unique place within the Tendulkar family remain a cherished part of her vast legacy.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the nature of the relationship between Asha Bhosle and Sachin Tendulkar?

Asha Bhosle viewed Sachin Tendulkar as her own son, sharing a profound and maternal bond with him. This affection was reciprocated by Tendulkar, who saw her as a mother figure.

How did Sachin Tendulkar describe his interactions with Asha Bhosle?

Sachin Tendulkar found listening to 'Asha Tai' a magical experience, whether she was singing or simply conversing. He admired her sharp wit and impeccable sense of timing.

Is there a family connection between Sachin Tendulkar and Asha Bhosle?

Yes, there's a poetic link: Sachin Tendulkar was named after composer Sachin Dev Burman, who was the father-in-law of Asha Bhosle (her husband was R.D. Burman, S.D. Burman's son).

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Asha Bhosle Cricket News Asha Bhosle Death
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