HomeSportsCricketHighest Wicket-Taker In IPL History: Who Tops List?

Highest Wicket-Taker In IPL History: Who Tops List?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), batting performances often grab the spotlight, but several bowlers have played match-winning roles with their skill and consistency.

Leading this elite group is Yuzvendra Chahal, who sits at the top of the IPL’s all-time wicket-takers list.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal, who has represented Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and now Rajasthan Royals, holds the No. 1 spot with 221 wickets. Since making his IPL debut in 2013, he has appeared in 174 matches, with a best bowling figure of 5/40.

His economy rate of around 8 and an average below 23 underline his effectiveness. Chahal remains the only spinner to maintain such remarkable consistency throughout his IPL career.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In second place is India’s swing specialist, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. A part of the tournament since 2011, he has taken 198 wickets in 190 matches, with a best of 5/19. Known for his mastery in both powerplay and death overs, Bhuvneshwar boasts a superior economy rate of 7.69, reflecting his disciplined and accurate bowling.

Sunil Narine

Third on the list is Kolkata Knight Riders’ long-serving match-winner Sunil Narine, who has 192 wickets to his name. Renowned for his ability to outthink batters and maintain pressure, Narine has an exceptional economy rate of 6.79. Since joining KKR in 2012, he has been the backbone of their bowling unit.

Piyush Chawla

Also with 192 wickets, Piyush Chawla occupies the fourth spot. One of the IPL’s most seasoned campaigners since 2008, Chawla has troubled batters with his variations and googlies while playing for franchises such as CSK, KKR, KXIP, and Mumbai Indians.

R. Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin stands fifth with 187 wickets. Although his bowling approach in the IPL differs from traditional Test cricket, his experience and tactical variations - particularly the carrom ball - make him a constant threat. His precision and game awareness consistently put batters under pressure.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026 Auction: Five Players Who Could Go Unsold In Mini Auction

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
