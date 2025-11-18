IPL 2026 Auction: Five Players Who Could Go Unsold In Mini Auction

All ten IPL franchises have retained a combined total of 173 players ahead of the IPL 2026 season. With the auction set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, attention now shifts to the 77 remaining slots teams can fill using a purse of ₹237.55 crore.

While many cricketers will attract big bids, several seasoned names may struggle due to poor form or fading impact.

Here are five players who could go unsold in the IPL 2026 mini-auction:

Faf du Plessis

RCB’s decision to let go of Faf du Plessis before the mega auction raised quite a few eyebrows. Although he guided them to the 2024 playoffs and scored 438 runs, his form dipped sharply last season, managing only 202 runs for Delhi Capitals. At 41, age and declining returns may work against him, making his chances of getting picked slim.

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma’s comeback with Delhi Capitals did not go as planned - he picked up just two wickets in eight matches. His form has been on a downward slide since 2023, and with no domestic cricket played after IPL 2025, franchises may hesitate to invest, increasing the risk of him going unsold.

Glenn Maxwell

Despite his heroic double century in the World Cup, Maxwell’s IPL form has been disappointing. Over the last two seasons, he has scored barely 100 runs. In IPL 2025, he managed only 48 runs in seven matches for Punjab Kings, making him a doubtful pick for teams looking for consistency.

Vijay Shankar

CSK spent ₹1.2 crore on Vijay Shankar in the 2025 mega auction, but he delivered just 118 runs in six games with a strike rate of 129.67. His bowling barely contributed, and his slow batting approach may deter teams from bidding this time.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway, who smashed 672 runs for CSK in 2023, has struggled to regain form. After missing the 2024 season, he scored only 156 runs in six matches in 2025, raising concerns about whether he can return to his peak. This inconsistency could leave him without a buyer.