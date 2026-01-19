Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gautam Gambhir's India Coaching Stats After IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

Gautam Gambhir's India Coaching Stats After IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

India's long-standing reputation as an unbeatable force at home in Test cricket suffered a serious blow under Gautam Gambhir's leadership.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Expectations were sky-high from Gautam Gambhir when BCCI appointed him as India head coach in July 2024. Known for his aggressive mindset and fierce will to win, Gambhir was seen as someone who could usher Team India into a new era of dominance.

However, as months passed, the narrative began to shift. Instead of consistent success, conversations increasingly revolved around defeats, shattered records, and disappointing performances.

Despite the criticism, Gambhir's tenure has not been devoid of success. India did clinch major trophies during this period, achievements that cannot be overlooked.

Major achievements under Gautam Gambhir

Champions Trophy 2025: Winners

Asia Cup 2025: Winners

Gautam Gambhir’s coaching record in T20Is

Matches played: 27, Matches won: 23

Matches lost: 3, No result: 1

Win percentage: 85.18%

Gautam Gambhir’s coaching record in ODIs

Matches played: 20, Matches won: 12

Matches lost: 7, Matches tied: 1

Win percentage: 60.00%

Gautam Gambhir’s coaching record in IPL

Matches played: 16, Matches won: 11

Matches lost: 3, No result: 2

Win percentage: 68.75%

Test cricket takes major hit

India's long-standing reputation as an unbeatable force at home in Test cricket suffered a serious blow under Gautam Gambhir's leadership. The once-formidable fortress began to crumble, with the team registering several unwanted records.

Gautam Gambhir’s coaching record in Tests

Matches played: 19, Matches won: 7

Matches lost: 10, Matches drawn: 2

Win percentage: 36.84%

Unwanted records in Test cricket

India lost a home Test series to New Zealand for the first time since 1988

First home Test series defeat since 2012

In November 2024, India were whitewashed in a home Test series for the first time since 2000

Lowest ever home Test score - 46 runs (October 2024)

In November 2025, India suffered their biggest Test defeat in terms of runs

Failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the first time

Lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2015

These numbers underline how significantly India’s grip on Test cricket weakened during this phase.

ODI troubles add to concerns

The struggles extended to the ODI format as well. India lost the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday, January 18, resulting in a 1-2 series defeat.

It marked the first time New Zealand won an ODI series on Indian soil, further denting India’s dominance at home.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major trophies has India won under Gautam Gambhir's coaching?

Under Gautam Gambhir's coaching, India won the Champions Trophy in 2025 and the Asia Cup in 2025.

What is Gautam Gambhir's T20I coaching win percentage?

Gautam Gambhir has a win percentage of 85.18% in T20Is, with 23 wins out of 27 matches played.

How has India's Test cricket performance fared under Gambhir?

India's Test cricket performance has significantly weakened, with several unwanted records set and a loss of home dominance.

Has India ever lost an ODI series to New Zealand on Indian soil before Gambhir's tenure?

No, it marked the first time New Zealand won an ODI series on Indian soil during Gautam Gambhir's coaching period.

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI IND Vs NZ Gautam Gambhir Coaching Record
