Under Gautam Gambhir's coaching, India won the Champions Trophy in 2025 and the Asia Cup in 2025.
Gautam Gambhir's India Coaching Stats After IND vs NZ 3rd ODI
Expectations were sky-high from Gautam Gambhir when BCCI appointed him as India head coach in July 2024. Known for his aggressive mindset and fierce will to win, Gambhir was seen as someone who could usher Team India into a new era of dominance.
However, as months passed, the narrative began to shift. Instead of consistent success, conversations increasingly revolved around defeats, shattered records, and disappointing performances.
Despite the criticism, Gambhir's tenure has not been devoid of success. India did clinch major trophies during this period, achievements that cannot be overlooked.
Major achievements under Gautam Gambhir
Champions Trophy 2025: Winners
Asia Cup 2025: Winners
Gautam Gambhir’s coaching record in T20Is
Matches played: 27, Matches won: 23
Matches lost: 3, No result: 1
Win percentage: 85.18%
Gautam Gambhir’s coaching record in ODIs
Matches played: 20, Matches won: 12
Matches lost: 7, Matches tied: 1
Win percentage: 60.00%
Gautam Gambhir’s coaching record in IPL
Matches played: 16, Matches won: 11
Matches lost: 3, No result: 2
Win percentage: 68.75%
Test cricket takes major hit
India's long-standing reputation as an unbeatable force at home in Test cricket suffered a serious blow under Gautam Gambhir's leadership. The once-formidable fortress began to crumble, with the team registering several unwanted records.
Gautam Gambhir’s coaching record in Tests
Matches played: 19, Matches won: 7
Matches lost: 10, Matches drawn: 2
Win percentage: 36.84%
Unwanted records in Test cricket
India lost a home Test series to New Zealand for the first time since 1988
First home Test series defeat since 2012
In November 2024, India were whitewashed in a home Test series for the first time since 2000
Lowest ever home Test score - 46 runs (October 2024)
In November 2025, India suffered their biggest Test defeat in terms of runs
Failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the first time
Lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2015
These numbers underline how significantly India’s grip on Test cricket weakened during this phase.
ODI troubles add to concerns
The struggles extended to the ODI format as well. India lost the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday, January 18, resulting in a 1-2 series defeat.
It marked the first time New Zealand won an ODI series on Indian soil, further denting India’s dominance at home.
