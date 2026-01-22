Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Five Cricketers Who Welcomed Children Before Tying The Knot

Five Cricketers Who Welcomed Children Before Tying The Knot

Discover 5 cricketers like Hardik Pandya and David Warner whose partners welcomed children before marriage. Practical stories of balancing elite careers with early family life.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In professional sports like cricket, where careers demand intense focus, personal milestones often intersect with high-profile romances. Several stars have shared how starting families preceded their weddings, navigating parenthood amid demanding schedules. These accounts highlight practical decisions around commitment and family planning. Here's a list of players who welcomed children before their official marriage announcement.

Hardik Pandya (India)

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and partner Natasa Stankovic announced their son's birth in 2020. They formalized their relationship with a wedding the same year, blending family life with his IPL and international duties seamlessly. The couple mutually separated in July 2024 after four years of marriage (2020-2024), committing to co-parent their son while prioritizing his well-being.

Travis Head (Australia)

Explosive opener Travis Head became a father in September 2022 when fiancée Jessica gave birth to their daughter. The couple married in 2023, timing their union post-childbirth to prioritize early parenting.

Jessica handled early motherhood solo until their 2023 wedding. The couple, now parents, balanced his explosive batting career with family growth and showed practical partnership timing.

David Warner (Australia)

Retired opener David Warner's eldest daughter Ivy, arrived in 2014, a year before his 2015 marriage to Candice. Warner has often credited family as his anchor, balancing fatherhood with a stellar Test and T20 career. The couple later expanded their family with two more daughters while Warner maintained his aggressive batting legacy.

Joe Root (England)

Test cricket's top-ranked batter Joe Root and partner Carrie Cotterell welcomed their first child in 2017, following their 2016 engagement. They wed in 2018, with Root maintaining peak form on the field. They married in 2018 at York's National Railway Museum, later growing their family to four children as Root rewrote England's Test record books.

Vinod Kambli (India)

Former Indian batter Vinod Kambli's partner Andrea Hewitt was expecting before their marriage. Post-divorce from his first wife, Kambli embraced fatherhood, reflecting his journey from prodigy to family man.

These stories show how cricketers adapt to life's realities, prioritizing relationships and children while sustaining elite performance. Modern relationships often evolve this way, with weddings following natural family progression.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do cricketers often have families before getting married?

Yes, several cricketers have started families before officially wedding their partners, blending parenthood with their demanding careers.

How do cricketers manage family life and their careers?

They often prioritize practical decisions around commitment and family planning, seamlessly integrating personal milestones with their professional duties.

Can you give an example of a cricketer who had a child before marrying?

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their son in 2020 and married the same year. Travis Head and Jessica had their daughter in 2022 and married in 2023.

How does family support impact a cricketer's career?

Players like David Warner have credited family as their anchor, balancing fatherhood with successful careers on the field.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Joe Root David Warner Travis Head Hardik Pandya Vinod Kamli
