Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry his childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding festivities began on March 13 and the main ceremony is on the night of March 14.
Kuldeep Yadav Weds Vanshika: Inside Royal Mussoorie Wedding & ₹6,000-A-Plate Hill Menu
From a ₹6,000-a-plate Pahari menu to a guest list featuring stars from the cricketing and political landscape, read about the luxury details of Kuldeep Yadav’s royal wedding in Mussoorie this weekend.
Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Fresh off India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 Title Win, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to begin a new "innings" in the serene valleys of Uttarakhand. The "Chinaman" bowler arrived in Dehradun on Thursday, March 12, to begin his wedding celebrations with childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha. The nuptials are being held at the historic Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie, which has been fully sequestered for the event.
The Royal Itinerary: From Mussoorie Pheras to Lucknow Reception
The wedding festivities are spread across two iconic locations. According to reports, the traditional Hindu rituals will commence on March 13 with the Haldi, Mehendi, and Mangal Snan ceremonies. The main wedding ceremony, where the couple will exchange vows, is scheduled for the night of March 14.
As per reports, following the intimate mountain wedding, the celebrations will move to Kuldeep’s home state. A grand reception is planned for March 17 at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow.
The Guest List
The list of invited guests features the "who’s who" of Indian cricket. According to reports, the following figures are expected to bless the couple:
Cricket Icons: Former captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, along with current T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir.
BCCI & ICC Dignitaries: ICC Chairman Jay Shah is among the prominent names on the list.
Political Heavyweights: According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Kuldeep’s father, Ram Singh Yadav, personally extended an invitation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the Lucknow reception.
A ₹6,000 Hill Menu: The "Taste of the Mountains"
In a nod to the wedding's scenic location, the catering features an authentic Uttarakhandi spread. Reports suggest the elaborate menu is costing upwards of ₹6,000 per plate. Guests will be treated to traditional Pahari delicacies including:
Main Course: Maduva roti, red rice, Gahat dal, Phanu, Chaansu, and Kandali saag.
Accompaniments: Kumaoni raita and the famous Bhang chutney.
Dessert: The signature Jhangora kheer.
Luxury Logistical Arrangements
According to reports, the scale of the wedding has seen approximately 80 rooms booked at The Savoy, with additional luxury accommodations reserved at the JW Marriott Mussoorie and Fortune Hotel for the overflow of VVIP guests. Special luxury shuttles have been deployed to transport invitees from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun directly to the hilltop venues.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where is Kuldeep Yadav getting married?
What are the wedding reception details?
After the Mussoorie wedding, a grand reception is scheduled for March 17 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, at Hotel Centrum. This event is expected to be one of the largest gatherings in the state this year.
Who are some of the notable guests invited to the wedding?
The guest list includes prominent figures from Indian cricket like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. BCCI and ICC dignitary Jay Shah is also expected, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
What kind of food will be served at the wedding?
The menu features an authentic Uttarakhandi spread with traditional Pahari delicacies. Dishes include Maduva roti, red rice, Gahat dal, Phanu, Chaansu, Kandali saag, Kumaoni raita, Bhang chutney, and Jhangora kheer.