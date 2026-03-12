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HomeSportsCricketKavya Maran Signs Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Who Mocked Operation Sindoor In The Hundred

Kavya Maran Signs Pakistani Spinner Abrar Ahmed Who Mocked Operation Sindoor In The Hundred

Kavya Maran’s SunRisers Leeds have sparked debate by signing Abrar Ahmed for ₹2.34 crore. The move has triggered an online firestorm in India due to Ahmed's past mocking of the Indian Armed Forces.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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SunRisers Leeds, owned by the Sun Group and led by CEO Kavya Maran, has signed Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for a staggering £190,000 (approx. ₹2.34 crore). The decision has sparked a massive outcry across social media, as it marks the first time since the 2008 IPL season that an Indian-owned franchise has actively recruited a Pakistani cricketer.

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The Bidding War at Piccadilly Lights

The auction, held on March 12 at London’s iconic Piccadilly Lights, saw an intense battle for the 27-year-old "mystery" spinner. Trent Rockets initiated the bidding at £100,000, but Maran’s SunRisers Leeds remained aggressive, eventually securing Ahmed with a final bid that more than doubled his base price.

This acquisition breaks a long-standing "unwritten rule" among IPL-linked franchises in global leagues like the SA20 and ILT20, where Pakistani players have historically been excluded. SunRisers Leeds, formerly known as the Northern Superchargers, was rebranded in late 2025 following its full acquisition by the Sun Group.

Why Indian Fans are Fuming: The "Fantastic Tea" Controversy

The backlash stems from Abrar Ahmed’s controversial social media activity during Operation Sindoor, a brief but intense military conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025. During the peak of the tensions, Ahmed reportedly posted a photo of himself drinking tea with the caption “Fantastic Tea,” a clear reference to the 2019 capture of Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The post was widely viewed as a direct mock of the Indian Armed Forces and the dignity of the nation during a period of national mourning. Indian netizens have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment with the SunRisers management, questioning the ethics of hiring a player who had previously taunted India's military sacrifices.

The Wider Pakistani Contingent in The Hundred 2026

Abrar Ahmed was one of only two Pakistani men’s players to find a buyer during the main draft. The other, Usman Tariq, was snapped up by Birmingham Phoenix, a franchise without IPL ties, for £140,000. Other Pakistani players, including Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Saim Ayub remain unsold for now. 

Ownership Strategy vs. National Sentiment

According to industry insiders, the decision to buy Ahmed was purely tactical, led by head coach Daniel Vettori, who viewed the spinner as the perfect fit for Headingley’s conditions. However, with SunRisers Leeds now under the full operational control of an Indian conglomerate, the move has ignited a fierce debate regarding whether sports franchises with deep roots in India should prioritize national sentiment over league-specific team building.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who owns SunRisers Leeds and who is their CEO?

SunRisers Leeds is owned by the Sun Group and is led by CEO Kavya Maran. The team was rebranded following its full acquisition by the Sun Group.

How much did SunRisers Leeds pay for Abrar Ahmed?

SunRisers Leeds signed Pakistani leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for £190,000, which is approximately ₹2.34 crore. This purchase occurred during an auction held in London.

Why are Indian fans upset about Abrar Ahmed's signing?

Fans are upset due to Abrar Ahmed's past social media post referencing the capture of an Indian pilot. This is seen as mocking the Indian Armed Forces and national dignity.

Was Abrar Ahmed the only Pakistani player signed by an IPL-linked franchise?

Abrar Ahmed was one of only two Pakistani men's players to be bought in the main draft. The other was Usman Tariq, who was signed by Birmingham Phoenix, a franchise without IPL ties.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Hundred Kavya Maran Abrar Ahmed Operation Sindoor Sunrisers Leeds
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