IPL 2026 Tickets: How To Buy Tickets Online, Prices And Registration Guide

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IPL 2026 Tickets: The countdown to IPL 2026 has officially begun. Following the release of the Phase 1 schedule on March 11, millions of fans are now scrambling to secure seats for the opening clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). With the first match set for March 28, here is your definitive guide on how to navigate the high-demand ticketing window and avoid missing out on the action.

Where to Book IPL 2026 Tickets Online?

Official ticket sales for the 19th edition are being funneled through three primary digital platforms. While the BCCI has yet to open the "General Sale" for all matches, the following portals are already active with early-access features:

BookMyShow: The primary partner for multiple franchises, including Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Zomato District App: A new dedicated "IPL 2026" section is now live on the District app with a "Coming Soon" tag, indicating it will handle a significant portion of the online inventory.

Paytm Insider: Traditionally the home for Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals tickets, this platform is expected to go live by mid-March.

Official Team Websites: Franchises like RCB (rcb.in) and CSK (chennaisuperkings.com) often host direct links to their ticketing partners for home games.

Pre-Sale Registration: Get Early Access Now

To manage the unprecedented traffic, BookMyShow has already opened Pre-Sale Registrations. Currently, fans can sign up for early access to matches involving Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, including important games at the Wankhede Stadium and the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Important Note: Registering on BookMyShow does not guarantee a ticket. According to the platform’s terms, it only grants you a slot in the early-access window, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Expected IPL 2026 Ticket Prices

Ticket pricing for the 2026 season remains tiered based on the venue and the profile of the match. For the opening game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, prices are expected to be slightly higher due to the venue's limited capacity.

Budget & General Stands (Economy): Expect to pay between ₹450 and ₹950. These are typically the most sought-after seats.

Mid-Range & Upper Tiers: Priced between ₹1,500 and ₹4,500, these seats offer a better vantage point of the entire field.

Premium & Pavilion Seating: For those looking for a terrace view or bucket seating, prices range from ₹6,000 to ₹12,000. These sections often include better access to food stalls and shorter restroom queues.

Corporate Boxes & VVIP Hospitality: The most exclusive experience in the stadium, these luxury boxes are priced from ₹25,000 up to ₹40,000 or more.