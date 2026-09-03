Five Big Issues That Will Be Discussed At BCCI Meeting

Indian cricket is set for an important day as the BCCI conducts a review meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai. The meeting is expected to assess India's recent performances on the tours of England and Ireland, where the team endured disappointing results. The future of Rohit Sharma is also likely to come up for discussion, although the BCCI has not officially announced a fixed agenda.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman will be part of the meeting. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia will lead the proceedings, while Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer are also expected to attend.

Here are five major issues that could dominate the discussions.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Futures

With 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, futures of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to be discussed. However, Rohit is believed to face greater uncertainty compared to Kohli and Jadeja.

Questions surrounding Rohit's ODI future emerged during the England tour, with reports claiming that the selectors were not looking at him for the next World Cup. Those reports were subsequently denied by the BCCI. Rohit then strengthened his case by producing a century at Lord's, once again highlighting his ability to perform at the highest level.

The review meeting could provide greater clarity on whether Rohit remains part of the selectors' plans for the 2027 World Cup.

What Went Wrong Against Ireland and England?

India's recent results in white-ball cricket will also come under scrutiny. Ireland secured a T20I series victory over India, marking the first time the Irish side had beaten India in a bilateral series in any format. Things did not improve in England, where India suffered a 0-4 defeat in the T20I series before also losing the ODI series.

BCCI is likely to examine the reasons behind these setbacks and assess what lessons can be taken from them.

The team's future Test plans could also enter the discussion. India's route to the World Test Championship final has become more challenging after the draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka. With a crucial Test series against New Zealand coming up, the team management may discuss the strategy required to remain in contention.

Will Ajit Agarkar Get An Extension?

Ajit Agarkar's current tenure as chief selector is scheduled to end on October 4. His presence at the review meeting has fuelled speculation that the BCCI could consider extending his stint.

Given that the ODI World Cup is scheduled for next year, Agarkar is reportedly expected to remain in the role at least until the tournament. Whether his tenure receives an extension could therefore become one of the key matters discussed.

Concerns Over Injuries and Rehabilitation

The fitness and rehabilitation process for Indian players is another issue that could attract attention. Several cricketers have endured extended spells on the sidelines, only to suffer fresh setbacks soon after returning.

The management could seek greater clarity from the Centre of Excellence regarding the rehabilitation process and fitness assessments. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are among the players whose injury situations have remained a concern.

Four injured players have also been included in India's squad for the Afghanistan series, although their participation will depend on receiving the required fitness clearance.

Hardik Pandya's Fitness Timeline

Hardik Pandya remains an important part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, but his prolonged absence has raised questions. He has not featured in a competitive match since the last IPL season and is currently undergoing rehabilitation and training at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Pandya has even rented accommodation in the city as he continues his recovery. One of the key questions for the selection committee will be when he can be declared fully fit to bowl his complete 10-over quota in ODIs.

His fitness timeline and progress at the Centre of Excellence could therefore receive considerable attention during the BCCI review meeting.