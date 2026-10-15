Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely; AQI Worsens To 192

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in Delhi on Thursday, indicating a possible change in weather conditions. Although temperatures rose slightly on Wednesday, the weather department has predicted rainfall over the next two days.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital has deteriorated. Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 192 on Wednesday, October 14, which falls in the moderate category. The AQI stood at 157 on Tuesday. Average PM2.5 and PM10 levels have also increased, potentially raising complaints of irritation in the throat, nose and eyes.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday rose by 0.8 degrees Celsius to 33.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.1 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature increased by 1.2 degrees to 22.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.8 degrees below normal. Mayur Vihar recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 30.9 degrees Celsius.

Rain Likely In Delhi Today

According to the weather department, Delhi is likely to witness cloudy skies on Thursday, with light to very light rain expected from the afternoon to the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast southeasterly winds at speeds of 10-15 kmph during the morning. Some areas may experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

Very light to light rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is also likely in several areas during the night.

Temperatures May Rise Over Next 2-3 Days

The weather department has forecast a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature over the next three days. Temperatures are likely to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent two days.

No significant change was recorded in Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures over the past 24 hours. During this period, the minimum temperature ranged between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature remained between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius. Southeasterly winds blew across the city at speeds of 10-15 kmph.