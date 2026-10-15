Which Indian Cricketer Owns Most Expensive House? Price Will Shock You

Indian cricketers enjoy immense popularity, with their performances on the field earning them fame and substantial wealth. Their luxurious lifestyles are often reflected in their high-value properties, ranging from sea-facing apartments in Mumbai to sprawling bungalows in Gurugram.

Among these residences, Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai bungalow is frequently mentioned as one of the most expensive homes owned by an Indian cricketer.

According to media reports, Tendulkar's bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra area is estimated to be worth between ₹100 crore and ₹150 crore. However, the exact current market value has not been officially confirmed.

Tendulkar reportedly purchased the land for the property in 2007 for approximately ₹39 crore. Spread across an area of around 6,000 square feet, the residence became his family home in 2011.

Virat Kohli Also Owns Luxury Properties

Virat Kohli is another Indian cricket star associated with high-value real estate. Reports have placed the value of his luxurious property in Gurugram's DLF Phase 1 area at around ₹80 crore, although this figure has not been officially verified.

Kohli also owns properties in Mumbai and Alibaug. His Alibaug property, in particular, has attracted attention for its luxurious features and location.

Rohit Sharma's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment

Former India captain Rohit Sharma also owns a premium residence in Mumbai. His sea-facing apartment in the Worli area offers views of the Arabian Sea.

According to reports, Rohit purchased the apartment in 2015 for approximately ₹30 crore. Its location and sea-facing views make it a notable addition to the properties owned by India's leading cricketers.

Sachin Tendulkar's Bungalow Among Most Expensive

Based on the reported estimates, Tendulkar's Bandra bungalow, valued at ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore, stands out among the high-value homes associated with Indian cricket stars. Kohli's Gurugram property and Rohit's Mumbai apartment are also frequently discussed in comparisons of cricketers' real estate holdings.

However, there is no publicly confirmed, comprehensive ranking establishing which Indian cricketer owns the single most expensive home. Property valuations can vary depending on market conditions, location and the source of the estimate, so the figures should be treated as approximate rather than definitive.