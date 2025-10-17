Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAmid Scandals, Explicit Audio Leak, Ex-England Captain Remains Missing

Amid Scandals, Explicit Audio Leak, Ex-England Captain Remains Missing

Paul Collingwood, England's former T20 World Cup-winning captain, remaining out of the spotlight sparks chatter on alleged scandals and explicit audio leak.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Paul Collingwood, part of England's current coaching staff and their former T20 World Cup winning captain, has remained absent from the public eye for a considerable amount of time now. 

He withdrew himself from the team's Zimbabwe Test match earlier this year on personal grounds, and hasn't returned since. In fact, there is no word on whether Collingwood will be part of England's five Tests against Australia in The Ashes series, which kicks off late next month (November 2025).

Amind this prolonged absence, a bunch of scandals related to him, particularly an alleged explicit audio clip involving the retired cricketer, are being highlighted on social media.

Paul Collingwood's Alleged Explicit Audio Leak

Back in 2023, Graeme Swann, former England player and Collingwood's teammate at one point, claimed on the Rig Biz Podcast that an explicit audio, featuring the ex-England captain involved in a sexual encounter with multiple women, had leaked among cricketing-circles. 

This, seemingly, is not the first time Paul Collingwood was linked to something as such, as even back in 2007, during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup, he was reportedly spotted at a strip club in Cape Town.

Then in 2022, images of him locking-lips with a woman at a Barbados Beach were circulating online, and this was after England had just lost a Test match against the West Indies, with Collingwood as the interim head coach.

It is also worth noting that, as per reports, UK's tax and customs authority, HM Revenue & Custom (or simply HMRC) has recently ordered the ex-England skipper to pay 196,000 Pounds following extensive investigation.

While nothing has apparently been said officially regarding Paul Collingwood's public absence, neither by the player nor the ECB (England's apex cricket board), such scandals and controversies piling up are being speculated as possible reasons for his exit.

Also Check: Australia's ODI Squad In Crisis Before India Series - Details Inside

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Cup Paul Collingwood England Captain Paul Collingwood Scandals Paul Collingwood Audio Leak Explicit Audio Leak Scandals England Scandal Paul Collingwood Tax Scandal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget