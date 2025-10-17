Amid Scandals, Explicit Audio Leak, Ex-England Captain Remains Missing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Paul Collingwood, part of England's current coaching staff and their former T20 World Cup winning captain, has remained absent from the public eye for a considerable amount of time now.

He withdrew himself from the team's Zimbabwe Test match earlier this year on personal grounds, and hasn't returned since. In fact, there is no word on whether Collingwood will be part of England's five Tests against Australia in The Ashes series, which kicks off late next month (November 2025).

Amind this prolonged absence, a bunch of scandals related to him, particularly an alleged explicit audio clip involving the retired cricketer, are being highlighted on social media.

Paul Collingwood's Alleged Explicit Audio Leak

Back in 2023, Graeme Swann, former England player and Collingwood's teammate at one point, claimed on the Rig Biz Podcast that an explicit audio, featuring the ex-England captain involved in a sexual encounter with multiple women, had leaked among cricketing-circles.

This, seemingly, is not the first time Paul Collingwood was linked to something as such, as even back in 2007, during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup, he was reportedly spotted at a strip club in Cape Town.

Then in 2022, images of him locking-lips with a woman at a Barbados Beach were circulating online, and this was after England had just lost a Test match against the West Indies, with Collingwood as the interim head coach.

It is also worth noting that, as per reports, UK's tax and customs authority, HM Revenue & Custom (or simply HMRC) has recently ordered the ex-England skipper to pay 196,000 Pounds following extensive investigation.

While nothing has apparently been said officially regarding Paul Collingwood's public absence, neither by the player nor the ECB (England's apex cricket board), such scandals and controversies piling up are being speculated as possible reasons for his exit.

