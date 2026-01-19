Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesABP Live EXCLUSIVE | Prashant Kishor Likely To Float New Party With K Kavitha As Telangana Talks Gather Pace

ABP Live EXCLUSIVE | Prashant Kishor Likely To Float New Party With K Kavitha As Telangana Talks Gather Pace

Multiple meetings, including five days during Sankranti, have covered party structure, outreach, and Telangana's identity. Kavitha has formed committees to shape policies reflecting public needs, signaling advanced preparations.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 03:16 PM (IST)

Political strategist Prashant Kishor is expected to play a role in the new political party being planned by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, with multiple meetings between the two signalling serious movement toward the formation of a new force in Telangana politics.

Sources said Kishor has expressed interest in working with Kavitha, and the two have held at least two meetings in Hyderabad over the past two months. Their discussions are said to have intensified in recent weeks, underlining Kavitha’s push to accelerate preparations for launching a party rooted in Telangana’s political aspirations.

However, an official confirmation is awaited on the development from either side. 

Five-Day Sankranti Deliberations Shape Party Blueprint

The engagement between Kavitha and Kishor deepened during the Sankranti festival, when the two reportedly held meetings over five days. During these discussions, Kavitha shared her vision of creating a party “for the people of Telangana,” focusing on how citizens could feel a sense of ownership and how the organisation should function from the people’s perspective.

The conversations are understood to have covered the party’s structure, outreach strategy and long-term political positioning, as efforts continue behind the scenes to formally shape the new outfit.

ALSO READ | 'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet

Committees Formed, Focus On Telangana’s Identity

As part of the groundwork, Kavitha has already constituted 50 committees tasked with framing policies based on public needs and aspirations. These panels have been conducting detailed studies to ensure that the proposed party’s agenda reflects grassroots concerns and people-centric governance.

According to those familiar with the developments, Kavitha has stepped up efforts to form a political party aimed at protecting and strengthening Telangana’s independent political identity. While no official announcement has been made yet, the sustained consultations with Prashant Kishor and the pace of organisational activity suggest that plans for the new party are steadily moving forward.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prashant Kishor K Kavitha Telangana News
