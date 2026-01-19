Political strategist Prashant Kishor is expected to play a role in the new political party being planned by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, with multiple meetings between the two signalling serious movement toward the formation of a new force in Telangana politics.

Sources said Kishor has expressed interest in working with Kavitha, and the two have held at least two meetings in Hyderabad over the past two months. Their discussions are said to have intensified in recent weeks, underlining Kavitha’s push to accelerate preparations for launching a party rooted in Telangana’s political aspirations.

However, an official confirmation is awaited on the development from either side.

Five-Day Sankranti Deliberations Shape Party Blueprint

The engagement between Kavitha and Kishor deepened during the Sankranti festival, when the two reportedly held meetings over five days. During these discussions, Kavitha shared her vision of creating a party “for the people of Telangana,” focusing on how citizens could feel a sense of ownership and how the organisation should function from the people’s perspective.

The conversations are understood to have covered the party’s structure, outreach strategy and long-term political positioning, as efforts continue behind the scenes to formally shape the new outfit.

Committees Formed, Focus On Telangana’s Identity

As part of the groundwork, Kavitha has already constituted 50 committees tasked with framing policies based on public needs and aspirations. These panels have been conducting detailed studies to ensure that the proposed party’s agenda reflects grassroots concerns and people-centric governance.

According to those familiar with the developments, Kavitha has stepped up efforts to form a political party aimed at protecting and strengthening Telangana’s independent political identity. While no official announcement has been made yet, the sustained consultations with Prashant Kishor and the pace of organisational activity suggest that plans for the new party are steadily moving forward.