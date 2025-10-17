Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAustralia's ODI Squad In Crisis Before India Series - Details Inside

Australia's ODI Squad In Crisis Before India Series - Details Inside

ND vs AUS ODI series, starting on October 19, will now test Australia’s bench strength as India aims to capitalize on the weakened opposition.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australia has been hit by a string of injury and availability concerns ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. Key players Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis have been ruled out, with Inglis unavailable for the first two matches. Additionally, Adam Zampa and Alex Carey will miss the first ODI.

These absences leave Australia without several of its senior players, raising questions about team balance and bowling strength. IND vs AUS ODI series, starting on October 19, will now test Australia’s bench strength as India aims to capitalize on the weakened opposition.

1. Pat Cummins – The regular Test and ODI captain will miss the series due to injury and has not been included in the squad. In his absence, T20 captain Mitchell Marsh will lead the side.

2. Cameron Green – The all-rounder was part of the squad but has been ruled out due to a back injury, with the team prioritizing his fitness for the upcoming Ashes. The medical team has advised rest.

3. Adam Zampa – The leg-spinner, who has 37 wickets in 24 ODIs against India, will miss the first match due to family reasons.

4. Josh Inglis – The wicketkeeper-batsman is recovering from a calf muscle strain and may miss the first two ODIs.

5. Alex Carey – Carey will miss the first ODI as he participates in the Sheffield Shield, part of his Ashes preparations, and is expected to return for the second match.

Mitchell Marsh Steps Up as Australia’s ODI Captain 

With Pat Cummins ruled out, Mitchell Marsh has been appointed captain for Australia’s upcoming ODI series against India.

Marsh faces the critical task of selecting the playing XI for the opening match. In a three-match series, the team that secures a win in the first ODI will gain a significant advantage. The challenge is amplified by India’s strong lineup, featuring the comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Shubman Gill leads the side as captain.

ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: October 19

2nd ODI: October 23

3rd ODI: October 25

This will be followed by a five-match T20 series, for which the schedule has already been released.

Australia’s ODI Squad

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Ind Vs Aus ODIs India Tour Australia
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget