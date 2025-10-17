Australia's ODI Squad In Crisis Before India Series - Details Inside

Australia has been hit by a string of injury and availability concerns ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. Key players Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis have been ruled out, with Inglis unavailable for the first two matches. Additionally, Adam Zampa and Alex Carey will miss the first ODI.

These absences leave Australia without several of its senior players, raising questions about team balance and bowling strength. IND vs AUS ODI series, starting on October 19, will now test Australia’s bench strength as India aims to capitalize on the weakened opposition.

1. Pat Cummins – The regular Test and ODI captain will miss the series due to injury and has not been included in the squad. In his absence, T20 captain Mitchell Marsh will lead the side.

2. Cameron Green – The all-rounder was part of the squad but has been ruled out due to a back injury, with the team prioritizing his fitness for the upcoming Ashes. The medical team has advised rest.

3. Adam Zampa – The leg-spinner, who has 37 wickets in 24 ODIs against India, will miss the first match due to family reasons.

4. Josh Inglis – The wicketkeeper-batsman is recovering from a calf muscle strain and may miss the first two ODIs.

5. Alex Carey – Carey will miss the first ODI as he participates in the Sheffield Shield, part of his Ashes preparations, and is expected to return for the second match.

Mitchell Marsh Steps Up as Australia’s ODI Captain

With Pat Cummins ruled out, Mitchell Marsh has been appointed captain for Australia’s upcoming ODI series against India.

Marsh faces the critical task of selecting the playing XI for the opening match. In a three-match series, the team that secures a win in the first ODI will gain a significant advantage. The challenge is amplified by India’s strong lineup, featuring the comeback of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Shubman Gill leads the side as captain.

ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: October 19

2nd ODI: October 23

3rd ODI: October 25

This will be followed by a five-match T20 series, for which the schedule has already been released.

Australia’s ODI Squad

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.