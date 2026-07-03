'When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Be Unleashed?': ABD Disagrees With India's Approach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AB de Villiers advocates immediate debut for cricket prodigy.

Coach Doeschate prioritises experienced players, advocates gradual integration.

Cricket experts divided; India recently lost Afghanistan series.

ENG vs IND: The cricket world is fiercely divided over when teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will finally make his highly anticipated debut for India. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has now weighed in on the hot topic, strongly backing the young batter. De Villiers openly disagreed with India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate’s cautious strategy, sparking an intense debate about whether the team management is holding the prodigy back.

India Coach Favors The 'Process'

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate recently defended the decision to ease Sooryavanshi into the squad gradually. While admitting that the teenager is absolutely ready for international cricket, the coach emphasized the importance of backing experienced players. He highlighted Sanju Samson's role in India's World Cup victory a few months ago and argued that players need a long run in the side to build confidence, meaning everyone must go through the same developmental process.

ABD Demands Prodigy Be 'Unleashed'

AB de Villiers completely rejects this conservative formula. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Proteas legend asked, "When will he be unleashed?" De Villiers argued that the recent series against a lower-ranked team like Ireland was the absolute perfect opportunity to throw the rookie into the deep end and hand him valuable international experience.

A Split Cricket Fraternity

De Villiers isn't alone in his frustration. Cricketing icons like Ravi Shastri, Michael Vaughan, and Alastair Cook also believe Sooryavanshi should have played in the two-T20I series against Ireland, especially with Sanju Samson struggling through three consecutive poor innings.

Conversely, former players Cheteshwar Pujara and Saba Karim side with the coach, arguing that a proven performer shouldn't be cast aside. With India reeling from a disappointing 2-0 series defeat against Afghanistan, the pressure is building as they look for a turnaround on their ongoing tour of England.

Whether India sticks to its cautious blueprint or bows to public pressure from greats like De Villiers, all eyes remain firmly fixed on the prodigy’s highly anticipated future.