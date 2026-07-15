Dinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes there could be a difference in approach between head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with contrasting priorities potentially affecting Team India's selection strategy during the recent T20I tour of the UK.

India endured a disappointing campaign under Shreyas Iyer, losing the two-match T20I series against Ireland 2-0 before suffering a 4-0 defeat to England in the five-match series. The poor results have intensified scrutiny over Gambhir's tenure, while selection decisions involving Sanju Samson and teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi have also sparked debate.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Karthik suggested that the frequent changes in the playing XI point to a possible lack of alignment between the coaching staff and the selection panel.

“A bit of friction between the chief selector and head coach. I feel Agarkar has long-term plans, and the current coach is saying, "You know, I want to win every game I play." Hence, the confusion we see unfolding before us. Is it ideal for the players? Definitely not,” Karthik said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

“I mean, if you are from India, imagine the bench strength you have? Everyone is thinking that if I have a couple of bad games, anyone can replace me. On top of that, this happens, it's definitely a situation that India needs to be aware of and rectify as soon as possible,” he added.

Karthik suggested that Ajit Agarkar's focus is on building the team for the future, while Gautam Gambhir's priority is delivering immediate results, a difference in approach that he believes could be influencing India's selection decisions.

“I think the chief selector Agarkar has an eye on the future, and he wants to see the group of players around. Meanwhile, Gambhir might be thinking, ‘I want to win every series because it’s my name on the line.' So, maybe there's a conflict; it looks like that,” said Karthik.

“There's one selector who wants to build the squad, and there's another who is saying I want success because every series I play, my name is on the line along with the captain,” he added.