IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketDinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar

Dinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar

Karthik suggested that the frequent changes in India playing XI point to a possible lack of alignment between the coaching staff and the selection panel.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 08:26 AM (IST)

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes there could be a difference in approach between head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, with contrasting priorities potentially affecting Team India's selection strategy during the recent T20I tour of the UK.

India endured a disappointing campaign under Shreyas Iyer, losing the two-match T20I series against Ireland 2-0 before suffering a 4-0 defeat to England in the five-match series. The poor results have intensified scrutiny over Gambhir's tenure, while selection decisions involving Sanju Samson and teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi have also sparked debate.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Karthik suggested that the frequent changes in the playing XI point to a possible lack of alignment between the coaching staff and the selection panel.

“A bit of friction between the chief selector and head coach. I feel Agarkar has long-term plans, and the current coach is saying, "You know, I want to win every game I play." Hence, the confusion we see unfolding before us. Is it ideal for the players? Definitely not,” Karthik said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

“I mean, if you are from India, imagine the bench strength you have? Everyone is thinking that if I have a couple of bad games, anyone can replace me. On top of that, this happens, it's definitely a situation that India needs to be aware of and rectify as soon as possible,” he added.

Karthik suggested that Ajit Agarkar's focus is on building the team for the future, while Gautam Gambhir's priority is delivering immediate results, a difference in approach that he believes could be influencing India's selection decisions.

“I think the chief selector Agarkar has an eye on the future, and he wants to see the group of players around. Meanwhile, Gambhir might be thinking, ‘I want to win every series because it’s my name on the line.' So, maybe there's a conflict; it looks like that,” said Karthik.

“There's one selector who wants to build the squad, and there's another who is saying I want success because every series I play, my name is on the line along with the captain,” he added.

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Dinesh Karthik Ajit Agarkar Ind Vs Eng 2nd ODI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Dinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar
Dinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar
Cricket
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Shines Before Retiring Hurt As India Cruise Past England
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Shines Before Retiring Hurt As India Cruise Past England
Cricket
Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England
Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England
Cricket
England Rip Through Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As Indian Veterans Fail On ODI Return
England Rip Through Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As Indian Veterans Fail On ODI Return
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget