Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field: Cricketer Who Once Troubled Sachin Tendulkar Now Performs In Schools And Bars

ABP Live Off The Field: Cricketer Who Once Troubled Sachin Tendulkar Now Performs In Schools And Bars

From a feared fast bowler on the international stage to a passionate singer performing in intimate settings, Henry Olonga’s journey is a story of courage, resilience, and reinvention.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 02:13 PM (IST)

In cricket, some players are remembered for their feats on the field, while others are remembered for the compelling stories of their lives.

Henry Olonga, former Zimbabwean fast bowler, is one such figure. Once known for delivering bouncers that even troubled Sachin Tendulkar, Olonga today earns a living as a singer, performing in small bars, schools, and on cruise ships in Australia.

From Cricket to Music

Olonga has always been passionate about music. Even during his cricketing days, he wrote and performed songs.

In 2001, he released “Our Zimbabwe”, a song that reflected both the struggles and hopes of his country during a period of political unrest under Robert Mugabe's government. The track became a powerful expression of the nation's pain and aspirations.

Black Armband Protest and Exile

Olonga's courage extended beyond the pitch. During the 2003 Cricket World Cup, he and teammate Andy Flower wore black armbands to protest the state of democracy in Zimbabwe.

This bold statement came at a steep personal cost: Olonga received death threats, was removed from the team bus, and ultimately had to leave Zimbabwe, eventually settling in Australia.

Building a New Life

Life in Australia was far from easy. Olonga took on several odd jobs before establishing himself as a singer over the past decade.

He performs in schools, small villages, bars, and even on cruise ships, often to tiny audiences. While this may not be the glamorous career of a top performer, Olonga embraces it as his new reality.

The Sachin Moment

Indian cricket fans still remember Olonga for one of his most famous wickets. During the 1998 Champions Trophy, he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar with a bouncer - a moment so impactful that commentator Ajay Jadeja later remarked that Sachin struggled to sleep properly until the next match.

This single delivery remains a highlight in Olonga's cricketing legacy.

From a feared fast bowler on the international stage to a passionate singer performing in intimate settings, Henry Olonga’s journey is a story of courage, resilience, and reinvention.

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Zimbabwe Cricket News Zimbabwe Cricket Henry Olonga ABP Live Off The Field
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Did Zohran Mamdani Do Nazi Saulte? NYC Mayor's Gesture At Inaugural Ceremony Goes Viral
Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget