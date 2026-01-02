In cricket, some players are remembered for their feats on the field, while others are remembered for the compelling stories of their lives.

Henry Olonga, former Zimbabwean fast bowler, is one such figure. Once known for delivering bouncers that even troubled Sachin Tendulkar, Olonga today earns a living as a singer, performing in small bars, schools, and on cruise ships in Australia.

From Cricket to Music

Olonga has always been passionate about music. Even during his cricketing days, he wrote and performed songs.

In 2001, he released “Our Zimbabwe”, a song that reflected both the struggles and hopes of his country during a period of political unrest under Robert Mugabe's government. The track became a powerful expression of the nation's pain and aspirations.

Black Armband Protest and Exile

Olonga's courage extended beyond the pitch. During the 2003 Cricket World Cup, he and teammate Andy Flower wore black armbands to protest the state of democracy in Zimbabwe.

This bold statement came at a steep personal cost: Olonga received death threats, was removed from the team bus, and ultimately had to leave Zimbabwe, eventually settling in Australia.

Building a New Life

Life in Australia was far from easy. Olonga took on several odd jobs before establishing himself as a singer over the past decade.

He performs in schools, small villages, bars, and even on cruise ships, often to tiny audiences. While this may not be the glamorous career of a top performer, Olonga embraces it as his new reality.

The Sachin Moment

Indian cricket fans still remember Olonga for one of his most famous wickets. During the 1998 Champions Trophy, he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar with a bouncer - a moment so impactful that commentator Ajay Jadeja later remarked that Sachin struggled to sleep properly until the next match.

This single delivery remains a highlight in Olonga's cricketing legacy.

From a feared fast bowler on the international stage to a passionate singer performing in intimate settings, Henry Olonga’s journey is a story of courage, resilience, and reinvention.