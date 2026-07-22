BCCI Raises Concern Over Sanju Samson's Weight Gain: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Players avoiding CoE facilities hinders consistent fitness monitoring.

Sanju Samson finds himself at the center of growing concerns within Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) despite reaching the pinnacle of success at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. As per Times of India report, the national team management has raised serious red flags regarding Samson’s recent weight gain and overall condition.

This issue has highlighted broader systemic challenges within Indian cricket, particularly regarding communication gaps between players and the national medical apparatus during off-duty periods.

According to the report, the Indian team management has expressed concerns over the fitness levels of several squad members. The report claimed that youngsters Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy have spent considerable time undergoing treatment with the team's physiotherapists.

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Lack of regular communication during break periods allows players to slip in their conditioning routines, directly causing a noticeable drop in overall fielding standards. While Sundar has long struggled with injuries, seeing Samson gain weight so easily points to systemic gaps when players are left to manage their own routines off-grid.

Post-World Cup Form Slump

Sanju Samson's current fitness scrutiny comes on the heels of an extraordinary T20 World Cup campaign where he earned the Player of the Tournament award. During India's championship run, he amassed 321 runs across five innings at a staggering average of 80.25 and an explosive strike rate of 199.37.

However, his form dipped noticeably in subsequent bilateral fixtures. Samson struggled against Ireland with scores of 0 and 5, followed by a dismal 1-run outing against England. Although he smashed a brief 27 off 14 balls upon returning for the final T20I against England, India lost the match.

Consequently, selectors opted to rest him for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe to manage player workloads and evaluate younger options.

Reluctance Toward Centre Of Excellence

The underlying issue appears to stem from a disconnect between non-all-format players and the official medical framework. With fewer players competing across all three formats, many receive extended breaks between international assignments. Unless actively rehabilitating at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), players receive little proactive follow-up. The report highlighted that several established international stars remain hesitant to use CoE facilities, preferring independent training environments. An empathetic, hands-on monitoring system is urgently needed to restore player confidence and ensure consistent physical standards across the squad.