Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Full Event Schedule, Key Match Timings & Live Stream Guide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Athletes target podiums across athletics, boxing, and weightlifting.

Commonwealth Games 2026 are scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, running from July 23 to August 2. India's campaign kicks off on opening day, Thursday, July 23, with Lawn Bowls action ahead of the grand Opening Ceremony.

With a streamlined roster of 10 core sports in this edition, India’s primary medal ambitions rely heavily on three dominant disciplines: Athletics, Weightlifting, and Boxing.

Leading the contingent is star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who enters as a prime gold contender while renewing his marquee rivalry with Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem.

In weightlifting, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu headlines the women's 48kg category as a clear gold favourite. The boxing ring features star power led by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Jaismine Lamboria.

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India's Key Medal Contenders Across Disciplines

Beyond the marquee stars, India boasts strong podium contenders across multiple events:

Athletics: Alongside Neeraj Chopra, hopes rest on long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, and distance runner Gulveer Singh. Para-Athletics sees world-medallist Soman Rana targeting the podium.

Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu leads a potent squad featuring medal hopefuls Bindyarani Devi and Gyaneshwari Yadav.

Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain and Jaismine Lamboria lead the charge, supported by gold contenders Sakshi Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar.

Other Key Events: Heavyweight judoka Tulika Maan in Judo, alongside the Lawn Bowls contingent (which won one gold and one silver at Birmingham 2022), remain strong medal prospects.

Day-Wise Full Schedule For Team India (IST)

Day 1: Thursday, July 23

Lawn Bowls: 2:00 PM IST – Men's Singles Group Stage (Day 1)

Lawn Bowls: 2:00 PM IST – Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 1)

Opening Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards

Day 2: Friday, July 24

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST – Men's Singles & Women's Pairs Group Stage (Day 2)

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST – Preliminary Bouts (Round of 32 / Round of 16)

Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST – Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification

Para Powerlifting: 5:30 PM IST – Men's & Women's Lightweight Finals; 10:30 PM IST – Heavyweight Finals

Swimming / Para Swimming: 11:30 PM IST – Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final & 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Day 3: Saturday, July 25

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST – Group Stage Matches (Day 3)

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST – First Round / Round of 16 Matches

Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST – Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST – India Women vs Scotland (Group Stage)

Swimming: 11:30 PM IST – Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final & 50m Backstroke Final

Day 4: Sunday, July 26

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST – Group Stage Matches (Day 4)

Weightlifting: 2:00 PM IST – Men's 60kg Final; 6:30 PM IST – Women's 48kg Final; 11:00 PM IST – Men's 65kg Final

Boxing: 3:30 PM IST – Second Round Matches

Artistic Gymnastics: 4:30 PM IST – Men's Individual All-Around Final; 10:30 PM IST – Women's Individual All-Around Final

Day 5: Monday, July 27

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST – Group Stage Day 5; 8:30 PM IST – Semi-finals

Athletics & Para Athletics: 2:30 PM IST – Men's 400m Hurdles (R1), Long Jump (Qualifying), Men's 110m Hurdles (R1); 11:00 PM IST – Men's High Jump Final, 110m Hurdles Final, Women's Shot Put F57 Final

Swimming: 3:00 PM IST – Men's 200m Butterfly Heats; 11:30 PM IST – Final

Weightlifting: 5:30 PM IST – Women's 53kg & 58kg Finals; 12:30 AM IST (July 28) – Men's 79kg Final

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: 9:30 PM IST – India Women vs Nigeria (Group Stage)

Day 6: Tuesday, July 28

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST – Medal Matches (Men's Singles & Women's Pairs); 7:30 PM IST – Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage

Athletics: 2:30 PM IST – Men's 400m Round 1; 11:00 PM IST – Women's High Jump Final, Men's 100m Semi-finals & Finals

Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST – Women's 63kg Final; 11:00 PM IST – Women's 69kg Final

Day 7: Wednesday, July 29

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST – Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 2)

Weightlifting: 2:00 PM IST – Women's 77kg Final; 6:30 PM IST – Men's 94kg Final

Athletics: 2:30 PM IST – Men's Shot Put Qualifying, Men's 200m Round 1; 11:00 PM IST – Men's Long Jump Final, Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Day 8: Thursday, July 30

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST – Men's Pairs & Women's Singles Group Stage (Day 3)

Track Cycling: 2:30 PM IST – Qualifying Rounds; 8:30 PM IST – Team Pursuit & Team Sprint Finals

Athletics: 2:30 PM IST – Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying, Men's Triple Jump Qualifying, Men's Decathlon; 11:00 PM IST – Women's Discus Throw Final, Women's 5000m Final, Men's Shot Put Final

Weightlifting: 6:30 PM IST – Women's +86kg Final; 11:00 PM IST – Men's +110kg Final

Day 9: Friday, July 31

Judo: 3:30 PM IST – Preliminary Rounds; 8:30 PM IST – Final Block

Boxing: 3:00 PM IST – Semi-final Bouts

Athletics: 2:30 PM IST – Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats; 11:00 PM IST – Men's Javelin Throw Final, Men's 400m Hurdles Final, Men's 200m Final

Day 10: Saturday, August 1

Lawn Bowls: 1:00 PM IST – Group Stage Day 5; 9:00 PM IST – Semi-finals

Athletics & Para Athletics: 2:30 PM IST – Men's Triple Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final, Men's 400m Final; 11:00 PM IST – Men's Pole Vault Final, Men's 5000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Boxing: 3:00 PM IST & 9:00 PM IST – Gold Medal Finals

Track Cycling: 7:30 PM IST – Individual Sprint Final & 10km Scratch Race Final

Day 11: Sunday, August 2

Track Cycling: 1:30 PM IST – 1000m Time Trial Final & 40km Points Race

Judo: 2:30 PM IST – Heavyweight Preliminary Rounds; 7:30 PM IST – Medal Matches

Closing Ceremony: 10:30 PM IST onwards

Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Fans in India can follow all live action from the Glasgow Games across multiple platforms:

TV Telecast: Live television broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network as well as Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports).

Free-To-Air: Sports fans using free dish can watch the action live on DD Free Dish.

Live Streaming: Digital streaming will be accessible on the Sony LIV app and website.