In a major strategic shift following India’s 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, BCCI has reportedly decided to distance Jasprit Bumrah from the T20 International (T20I) format.

Test & ODI First" Strategy

According to a report by the Times of India, BCCI and Indian team management have devised a blueprint that prioritizes Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the World Test Championship (WTC) and the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Reports suggest Bumrah could be rested from T20Is for the next 18 to 24 months. While he remains a core part of the Mumbai Indians in IPL, his international T20 appearances will be minimal to avoid the physical toll of the shortest format.

“The attempt is to keep Bumrah fit enough to play all Tests. He is expected to play the four Tests in Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The challenge will be to keep him fresh for the five Tests at home against Australia. The selectors won't mind resting him for some ODI series,” BCCI sources told TOI.

WTC Focus

With India currently sitting at a precarious 6th position in the WTC table, the board has reportedly instructed Bumrah to prepare for a grueling red-ball schedule. He is expected to lead the attack in:

2 Tests against Sri Lanka (Sept 2026)

2 Tests against New Zealand (late 2026)

The high-stakes 5-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Feb-March 2027)

Road to 2027

To keep Jasprit Bumrah fresh for the 2027 ODI World Cup, the selectors are willing to rest him even from minor ODI series, ensuring he only features in marquee 50-over assignments and high-priority Test matches.

Workload Management in IPL 2026

Despite being a permanent fixture for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah’s fitness is under constant observation by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene recently admitted that Bumrah has been managing a slight niggle carried over from the T20 World Cup.

Pace and Performance

Jasprit Bumrah went through an unusual four-match wicketless streak early in the 2026 season, but his speeds have steadily climbed back to 145+ kmph. However, MI has been using him more tactically - increasing his use of slower variations (37.5% in the powerplay) to minimize physical strain.

BCCI is treating Jasprit Bumrah as a "national treasure." By pulling him out of the T20I rotation, the goal is to ensure that India’s most lethal weapon is fully fit for the one trophy that eluded him in 2023: the ODI World Cup.