BCB Threatens T20 World Cup Pull-Out Unless ICC Meets 'Key Demand'

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has intensified its standoff with International Cricket Council (ICC), reiterating that the national team will not travel to India for upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

Citing "grave security concerns," BCB has formally requested that its matches be relocated to co-host Sri Lanka.

Core of Dispute

The tension escalated in early January 2026 following the controversial release of star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, reportedly at the instruction of BCCI.

This move, combined with broader diplomatic friction and reports of regional political unrest, prompted Bangladesh government and BCB to take an unyielding stance.

During a high-level video conference on January 13, 2026, BCB reaffirmed its position:

Safety First: The board maintains that the environment in India is not conducive to the safety of Bangladesh players, officials, and traveling fans.

Relocation Request: BCB has proposed moving their scheduled matches - primarily set for Kolkata and Mumbai - to venues in Sri Lanka.

Broadcasting Ban: As a mark of protest and citing the "radical" policies of BCCI, Bangladesh government has already banned the broadcast of IPL within the country.

ICC’s Stance

Despite BCB's insistence, ICC appears reluctant to alter a schedule that was finalized months ago.

An independent security assessment commissioned by ICC recently labeled the risk level in India as "low to moderate," asserting that there are no specific threats that cannot be managed through standard security protocols.

ICC has urged BCB to reconsider, noting that a last-minute relocation would present a "logistical nightmare" just weeks before the tournament begins on February 7.

What Happens Next?

Internal divisions are reportedly emerging within the BCB. While sports advisor Asif Nazrul has taken a hardline approach, some senior players and officials have expressed concern over the psychological toll on the squad and the long-term impact of missing a major global event.

As of now, the deadlock continues. If ICC rejects the relocation plea and BCB sticks to its refusal to travel, Bangladesh risks withdrawing from the tournament entirely - a move that would impact the competition's structure and team's international standing.