Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCB Reacts To ICC's Decision On T20 World Cup Withdrawal, Issues Statement

BCB Reacts To ICC's Decision On T20 World Cup Withdrawal, Issues Statement

Reports initially suggested BCB might escalate the matter to Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, but Amjad Hossain confirmed on Sunday that the board has decided to accept the outcome.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially surrendered its fight against the ICC, confirming it will not challenge the decision to replace its national team with Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The decision follows weeks of tension after the BCB refused to send its players to India, citing severe security concerns.

Despite an independent assessment by ICC ruling threat level as "low to moderate," BCB remained firm, leading the global governing body to pull the trigger on their removal.

Final Standdown

In a last-ditch effort on Friday, BCB approached ICC’s independent Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), hoping for a neutral intervention. However, the DRC clarified that it does not serve as an appellate body for decisions made by ICC Board of Directors.

Reports initially suggested BCB might escalate the matter to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland, but Board spokesperson Amjad Hossain confirmed on Sunday that the board has decided to "fully respect" and accept the outcome.

"We have accepted the decision of the ICC board. Since the ICC has said that we cannot go and play, or they cannot shift our games to Sri Lanka, in this case, we cannot go and play in India. Our position remains the same. We are not going to any separate arbitration or anything here,” BCB’s media committee chairman Amzad Hossain said.

"After the ICC board meeting, there was a cabinet meeting of the Bangladesh government, and a decision was made there. The decision clearly stated that our team will not be able to go to India. This decision has been communicated by the government. After that, the ICC asked us to reply within 24 hours. We told them politely that it is not possible for us to go and play according to this fixture," he added.

Massive Financial Crisis

The fallout from this withdrawal is set to trigger a deep financial crisis for Bangladesh cricket. By missing the marquee event, BCB is staring at a staggering loss of approximately $27 million (approx. ₹225 crore).

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Bangladesh replaced in the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh was replaced after refusing to send its team to India due to security concerns. The ICC deemed the threat level low, leading to their removal.

Did Bangladesh appeal the ICC's decision?

Bangladesh approached the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee, but it does not act as an appellate body for ICC Board of Directors' decisions.

What was Bangladesh's stance on playing in India?

Bangladesh maintained its position that its team could not go to India to play, a decision communicated by the Bangladesh government.

What is the financial impact of Bangladesh's withdrawal?

By missing the T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board faces a significant financial loss of approximately $27 million.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh BCB Bangladesh Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Republic Day 2026: 45 Names Shortlisted For Padma Awards-Check Full List
Cities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
Mumbai Local Train Murder: 33-Year-Old College Professor Stabbed To Death, Accused Arrested
World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
‘Won’t Bow Down’: Vijay Breaks Silence In 1st Rally After CBI Probe Over Karur Stampede & Film Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget