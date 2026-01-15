BCB Breaks Silence On 'India Agent' Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally responded to a growing backlash over controversial remarks by one of its directors, which triggered strong criticism from players and cricket followers alike.

The board issued an official statement expressing regret over comments made by board member M. Nazmul Islam, emphasising that such remarks that could be seen as inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful do not represent the official views, values, or policies of the BCB.

Nazmul Islam sparked outrage by labeling former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent."

The remark came after Tamim’s suggestion to resolve India-Bangladesh T20 World Cup venue dispute through dialogue. BCB has distanced itself from the comments, as players currently threaten a boycott over the disrespect.

BCB distances itself from Nazmul's comments

In its statement, BCB clarified that any comment made by an individual board official that was not authorised by its Media & Communications Department should be considered personal and not reflective of the institution’s official stance.

The board also underlined that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against anyone whose conduct or statements show disrespect towards cricketers or negatively affect the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket.

BCB reaffirmed its full support and respect for both current and former players, noting that those who have represented the country with pride are held in the highest regard. It stressed that players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their welfare, dignity, and well-being are a top priority for the organisation.

How controversy started

The controversy began when Nazmul Islam’s comments, widely seen as targeting former captain Tamim Iqbal by implying he was an “Indian agent,” drew sharp reactions from players and fans.

In response, the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) demanded a public apology and called for accountability, escalating the issue further.

By distancing itself from the remarks and offering assurances of respect and disciplinary oversight, BCB appears to be attempting to calm tensions within Bangladesh’s cricket community.

The board’s response comes amid broader uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where political and administrative disputes have already impacted preparations.