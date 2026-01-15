Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCB Breaks Silence On 'India Agent' Controversy

BCB Breaks Silence On 'India Agent' Controversy

BCB reaffirmed its full support and respect for both current and former players, noting that those who have represented the country with pride are held in the highest regard.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally responded to a growing backlash over controversial remarks by one of its directors, which triggered strong criticism from players and cricket followers alike.

The board issued an official statement expressing regret over comments made by board member M. Nazmul Islam, emphasising that such remarks that could be seen as inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful do not represent the official views, values, or policies of the BCB.

Nazmul Islam sparked outrage by labeling former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent."

The remark came after Tamim’s suggestion to resolve India-Bangladesh T20 World Cup venue dispute through dialogue. BCB has distanced itself from the comments, as players currently threaten a boycott over the disrespect.

BCB distances itself from Nazmul's comments

In its statement, BCB clarified that any comment made by an individual board official that was not authorised by its Media & Communications Department should be considered personal and not reflective of the institution’s official stance.

The board also underlined that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against anyone whose conduct or statements show disrespect towards cricketers or negatively affect the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket.

BCB reaffirmed its full support and respect for both current and former players, noting that those who have represented the country with pride are held in the highest regard. It stressed that players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their welfare, dignity, and well-being are a top priority for the organisation.

How controversy started

The controversy began when Nazmul Islam’s comments, widely seen as targeting former captain Tamim Iqbal by implying he was an “Indian agent,” drew sharp reactions from players and fans.

In response, the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) demanded a public apology and called for accountability, escalating the issue further.

By distancing itself from the remarks and offering assurances of respect and disciplinary oversight, BCB appears to be attempting to calm tensions within Bangladesh’s cricket community.

The board’s response comes amid broader uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where political and administrative disputes have already impacted preparations.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently address?

The BCB responded to backlash over controversial remarks made by a board director, M. Nazmul Islam, who labeled former captain Tamim Iqbal an 'Indian agent'.

What is the BCB's official stance on M. Nazmul Islam's comments?

The BCB has distanced itself from Nazmul Islam's remarks, stating they do not represent the board's official views and are considered personal unless authorized by the Media & Communications Department.

What action will the BCB take regarding disrespectful conduct?

The BCB will take appropriate disciplinary action against anyone whose conduct or statements disrespect cricketers or harm Bangladesh cricket's reputation and integrity.

How does the BCB view its players?

The BCB reaffirms its full support and respect for all current and former players, emphasizing that their welfare, dignity, and well-being are a top priority.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh BCB T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Jolt For Vijay As SC Junks Plea For Censor Board Clearance For Tamil Film 'Jana Nayagan'
Jolt For Vijay As SC Junks Plea For Censor Board Clearance For Tamil Film 'Jana Nayagan'
Election 2025
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
‘Calls Kept Coming Till 4 am’: Thackeray Shiv Sena Alleges BJP ‘Rained Money’ Before Civic Polls
World
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
'Seems Very Nice, But...':Trump Questions Reza Pahlavi’s Support For Protestors Inside Iran
Cities
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Cash-Filled Bag Found During Voting In Navi Mumbai; EVMs Malfunction In Bandra Delays Voting
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Voting Starts Across Mumbai; Citizens Stand in Early Morning Queues
Breaking News: Congress Alleges BJP Distributed Mixers, Police Detain Party Workers
BMC Elections 2026: Polling Starts at 7:30 AM Across Maharashtra
Breaking News: Millions of Devotees Take Holy Dip at Prayagraj Sangam as Makar Sankranti Celebrations Peak Across India
Breaking News: Dhirendra Shastri Bats for Vedic Learning, Announces Gurukul at Bageshwar Dham
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget