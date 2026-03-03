South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Finals: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: South Africa vs New Zealand will mark the first semi-final clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will meet for the first time at this stage of the tournament, both never having won the coveted trophy, which adds to the stakes. All of the talent on either side further ups the promise of a high-octane clash in the coming days with fans already eager to catch all of the action, whether it is in the stadium or from the comfort of their homes.

For those interested, here are all T20 World Cup South Africa vs New Zealand semi-finals details, such as match date, time, venue, general pitch report as well as live streaming information.

T20 WC Semi-Finals: SA vs NZ Date & Time

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be played on March 4, 2026.

The game is scheduled to kick off in the evening at 7:00 PM IST, which means that the coin toss should be conducted around 6:30 PM IST.

SA vs NZ Semi-Final: Venue & Pitch Report

Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens Stadium will host the SA vs NZ T20 WC Semi-Final on Wednesday.

As for the general pitch report, the surface at Eden Gardens is known for producing high-scoring matches, with a surface that offers consistent bounce and pace early on, allowing batters to play their shots freely. As the game wears on, the pitch can grip a bit, bringing spinners into play. In evening matches, dew often makes chasing easier.

This venue recently hosted the India vs West Indies Super 8s clash, and the surface remained pretty good for batting in both innings, allowing 196-run target to be chased.

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

JioHostar will live stream South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final online on its app as well as website.

Star Sports Network TV channels will provide the live broadcast of the match on television.