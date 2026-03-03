Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSouth Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Finals: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming

South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Finals: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming

Get complete details of the upcoming South Africa vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup semi-final, including match date, venue, pitch report, and live streaming information.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: South Africa vs New Zealand will mark the first semi-final clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will meet for the first time at this stage of the tournament, both never having won the coveted trophy, which adds to the stakes. All of the talent on either side further ups the promise of a high-octane clash in the coming days with fans already eager to catch all of the action, whether it is in the stadium or from the comfort of their homes.

For those interested, here are all T20 World Cup South Africa vs New Zealand semi-finals details, such as match date, time, venue, general pitch report as well as live streaming information.

T20 WC Semi-Finals: SA vs NZ Date & Time

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Semi-Final will be played on March 4, 2026.

The game is scheduled to kick off in the evening at 7:00 PM IST, which means that the coin toss should be conducted around 6:30 PM IST.

SA vs NZ Semi-Final: Venue & Pitch Report

Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens Stadium will host the SA vs NZ T20 WC Semi-Final on Wednesday. 

As for the general pitch report, the surface at Eden Gardens is known for producing high-scoring matches, with a surface that offers consistent bounce and pace early on, allowing batters to play their shots freely. As the game wears on, the pitch can grip a bit, bringing spinners into play. In evening matches, dew often makes chasing easier.

This venue recently hosted the India vs West Indies Super 8s clash, and the surface remained pretty good for batting in both innings, allowing 196-run target to be chased.

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

JioHostar will live stream South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final online on its app as well as website.

Star Sports Network TV channels will provide the live broadcast of the match on television.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Eden Gardens T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Semi-Finals South Africa Vs New Zealand
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Finals: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming
South Africa vs New Zealand T20 WC Semi-Finals: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Live Streaming
Cricket
Jonny Bairstow Stranded In Dubai, Voices Concern Over Safety: ‘Trying To Keep My Family Safe’
Jonny Bairstow Stranded In Dubai, Voices Concern Over Safety: ‘Trying To Keep My Family Safe’
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma’s Form A Concern For India Heading Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals?
Abhishek Sharma’s Form A Concern For India Heading Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals?
Cricket
Zaheer Khan Heads Fast Bowling Camp, Harbhajan Singh Likely To Train Off-Spinners At BCCI COE
Zaheer Khan Heads Fast Bowling Camp, Harbhajan Singh Likely To Train Off-Spinners At BCCI COE
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget