Shahid Afridi Tears Into Pakistan Star Following T20 World Cup Debacle

Shahid Afridi vs Shadab Khan: Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan captain and T20 World Cup winner, has launched a tirade against the current team's all-rounder star, Shadab Khan, after their disappointing performance at the tournament this year. Pakistan lost badly to arch rivals, India, and then was eliminated from the Super 8s stage, which has sparked a lot of criticism for most of the players that participated. However, Afridi was highly critical of Shadab Khan, stating that he wouldn't even keep him in the team.

Afridi Comments On Shadab Khan

Shahid Afridi clarified that he never said Shadab Khan should be made captain. He explained that his comments were taken out of context. Afridi said that if Shadab’s performance remains the same, then he wouldn’t even keep him in the team. #T20WorldCup26 @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/UURHxL7ATh March 1, 2026

During an interview on a Pakistani TV channel, Shahid Afridi said this about Shadab Khan:

"Based on this performance, I wouldn’t even keep Shadab in the team, let alone make him the captain"

He continued, "If this same coach (Mike Hesson) remains, because he was with Islamabad United and was brought in from there, he and Shadab have had an understanding for quite some time. The way this coach keeps giving Shadab repeated chances, that’s why I had said earlier that if he becomes the coach, he will bring Shadab in as captain. But on the basis of this performance, Shadab does not deserve a place in the team."

While Shadab has been criticized by most, his father in law, Saqlain Mushtaq, one of Pakistan's best players from yesteryears, has come to his defense.

Mushtaq, notably, states that the team's coach, Mike Hesson, demanded too much from him.

"What is the performance of Mitchell Santner? If I am getting it right, you are saying that... How many wickets has Axar Patel taken? What I am saying is that I think Mike Hesson demanded too much from him in both batting and bowling and did not use him properly," he said during a show on the platform, Tapmad.

Shadab Khan T20 World Cup 2026 Stats

Shadab Khan had a rather uninspiring run at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

In the six matches that he played at the tournament for Pakistan, Shadab scored 118 runs, and picked just 5 wickets.

This appears to be the reason behind the critical remarks directed towards him by Afridi.