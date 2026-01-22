Babar Azam Won't Be Playing Remainder Of BBL 2025-26 - Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistani batting star Babar Azam will not be playing remainder of Big Bash League 2025-26, with Sydney Sixers confirming his recall to Pakistan for national assignments.

The franchise announced on Thursday (Jan 22), that Babar has been summoned to the national camp for upcoming international fixtures, ending his BBL stint.

Sixers' official social media message stated: “Thank you, Babar. Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan's national camp ahead of the upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL15 Finals Series.”

As a consequence, Pakistan's Babar Azam will miss crucial BBL playoff matches, including the Sixers’ clash against Hobart Hurricanes, crucial for the camp's campaign.

Struggles on the Field and Rising Criticism



Babar’s season with the Sixers has been underwhelming. Despite high expectations as a marquee overseas player, Babar scored just 202 runs in 11 innings with a very low strike rate for T20 standards.

The batting struggles were compounded by external criticism. Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh did not hold back when Azam’s performance was in question. Mark went on saying: “I think a bit of tough love, they need to rejiggle their batting, because at the moment, almost totally relying on Steve Smith. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to drop Babar Azam.”

These comments highlighted the tension between Babar’s reputation and his recent limited features in a league that demands aggressive batting.