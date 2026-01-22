Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBabar Azam Won't Be Playing Remainder Of BBL 2025-26 - Here's Why

Babar Azam Won't Be Playing Remainder Of BBL 2025-26 - Here's Why

As a consequence, Pakistan's Babar Azam will miss crucial BBL playoff matches.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistani batting star Babar Azam will not be playing remainder of Big Bash League 2025-26, with Sydney Sixers confirming his recall to Pakistan for national assignments.

The franchise announced on Thursday (Jan 22), that Babar has been summoned to the national camp for upcoming international fixtures, ending his BBL stint.

Sixers' official social media message stated: “Thank you, Babar. Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan's national camp ahead of the upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL15 Finals Series.”

As a consequence, Pakistan's Babar Azam will miss crucial BBL playoff matches, including the Sixers’ clash against Hobart Hurricanes, crucial for the camp's campaign.

Struggles on the Field and Rising Criticism

Babar’s season with the Sixers has been underwhelming. Despite high expectations as a marquee overseas player, Babar scored just 202 runs in 11 innings with a very low strike rate for T20 standards.

The batting struggles were compounded by external criticism. Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh did not hold back when Azam’s performance was in question. Mark went on saying: “I think a bit of tough love, they need to rejiggle their batting, because at the moment, almost totally relying on Steve Smith. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to drop Babar Azam.” 

These comments highlighted the tension between Babar’s reputation and his recent limited features in a league that demands aggressive batting.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Babar Azam leaving the Big Bash League?

Babar Azam has been recalled to Pakistan for national assignments, including upcoming international fixtures. This means he will miss the remainder of the BBL15 Finals Series.

How has Babar Azam performed in the Big Bash League this season?

Babar Azam's season with the Sydney Sixers has been underwhelming. He scored 202 runs in 11 innings with a strike rate that was considered below T20 standards.

Did any former cricketers comment on Babar Azam's performance?

Yes, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh suggested dropping Babar Azam, stating the team was too reliant on Steve Smith and needed to rejig their batting.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Big Bash League Babar Azam Pakistan Babar Azam BBL Babar Azam BBL Exit
