Only 3 IPL Players Have 1,000+ Runs & 150+ Wickets, Just One Is Indian!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravindra Jadeja (India) amassed 3500+ runs, secured 180 wickets.

Sunil Narine (West Indies) recorded 1800+ runs, claimed 200+ wickets.

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) collected 1500+ runs, captured 180+ wickets.

IPL Records: The Indian Premier League has produced some of the world's finest specialist batters and bowlers, but combining elite performances in both departments over a long career is a far greater challenge. Only three cricketers in IPL history have crossed the remarkable benchmarks of 1,000 runs and 150 wickets. The exclusive group features India's Ravindra Jadeja and West Indies stars Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo.

Ravindra Jadeja: India’s Only Member Of The Elite Club

Jadeja stands alone among Indian players to have reached this rare IPL double.

The veteran all-rounder has accumulated more than 3,500 runs in the competition while also claiming 180 wickets.

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His longevity has allowed him to make an impact in virtually every aspect of the game.

With the bat, Jadeja has often been used as a finisher capable of accelerating the scoring rate late in an innings.

His left-arm spin has also made him a dependable option during the middle overs, where he can both restrict scoring and provide important breakthroughs.

His ability to contribute consistently with both bat and ball has made him one of the most valuable all-rounders in IPL history.

Sunil Narine: Mystery Spinner Turned Power-Hitter

Narine initially made his IPL reputation through his unusual variations and miserly spin bowling.

Over time, however, his batting evolved into another major weapon.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star has scored more than 1,800 runs and taken over 200 wickets in the tournament.

Narine's willingness to open the batting has added another dimension to his game.

He has regularly been used aggressively during the powerplay while continuing to shoulder responsibility with the ball in key phases.

Dwayne Bravo: Death-Bowling Specialist And Lower-Order Threat

Bravo also earned his place in the exclusive club through years of consistent contributions.

The former Chennai Super Kings star finished his IPL career with more than 1,500 runs and over 180 wickets.

His slower balls and variations made him particularly effective during the death overs, while his ability to strike boundaries down the order added further value.

For CSK, Bravo became an important contributor during several successful campaigns.