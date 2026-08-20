WATCH: Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Plays Father’s Iconic Shot In Identical Fashion

Aaryavir Sehwag DPL: Virender Sehwag's trademark attacking batting appears to have found a familiar face in the next generation. His son, Aaryavir Sehwag, produced a striking moment during the Delhi Premier League 2026, playing a shot that looked remarkably similar to one associated with the former India opener. Representing West Delhi Lions, Aaryavir scored 22 runs from 14 deliveries in the 35th match of the competition. His brief innings included four boundaries, but it was one particular stroke that caught the attention of fans.

Aaryavir’s Shot Leaves Fans Seeing Double - WATCH

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Aaryavir unleashed a backfist punch that closely resembled the way his father used to play the shot during his decorated international career.

The resemblance was so striking that the DPL highlighted the two moments side by side on social media.

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The video features Aaryavir's shot in the top frame and a clip of Sehwag playing a similar stroke underneath it.

The comparison makes the similarities in their technique immediately noticeable. From the execution to the follow-through, the two shots appear almost identical, creating a fascinating glimpse of the batting traits Aaryavir may have inherited from his father.

For a player still building his own career, the moment provided an early reminder of the Sehwag name's strong connection with fearless strokeplay.

Aaryavir Begins New DPL Chapter With West Delhi Lions

The 2026 season marks a new chapter for Aaryavir in the Delhi Premier League.

He previously represented Central Delhi Kings during the 2025 edition but has switched teams this season after joining West Delhi Lions.

His first appearance for the Lions came against New Delhi Tigers, marking his opening game of the campaign.

Although Aaryavir's 22-run contribution was relatively modest, his aggressive approach was evident during his 14-ball stay. Four fours helped him maintain a healthy scoring rate before his innings came to an end.

The shot that mirrored Sehwag, however, became the biggest talking point from his outing.

Virender Sehwag built his reputation around attacking cricket, regularly taking on bowlers from the outset and producing some of India's most memorable innings.

Aaryavir is still at the beginning of his journey and will inevitably be judged on his own performances, but moments such as this are bound to attract attention given his cricketing lineage.