Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAussie Legend's Son Blames COVID Vaccine For Heart Attack

Aussie Legend's Son Blames COVID Vaccine For Heart Attack

Shane Warne’s son Jackson reveals his belief that COVID vaccines and work mandates contributed to his father’s fatal heart attack. Read to know more.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jackson Warne suggests COVID-19 vaccine influenced father's death.
  • He believes his father was compelled to get vaccinated.
  • Jackson defends Shane Warne's health before his passing.
  • Warne's son grapples with anger over the circumstances.

Jackson Warne has broken a long silence regarding the sudden death of his father, the legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne. Speaking on the 2 Worlds Collide podcast, Jackson suggested that the COVID-19 vaccinations his father received were a factor in his fatal heart attack in March 2022.

The cricketing world was famously stunned when Warne passed away at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand. While medical reports at the time attributed the death to natural causes, Jackson believes the pressure to vaccinate for professional reasons may have accelerated his father's decline.

The Burden of Compulsory Vaccination

Jackson detailed his immediate reaction to the news of his father’s passing, admitting that his suspicion fell instantly upon government mandates.

"My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed COVID and the vaccine," he told the podcast.

The young Warne explained that his father had received multiple doses despite being reluctant to do so.

"He might have got three or four, he didn't want to get them, he was forced to get them for work. He was forced to get them like everybody else," he asserted.

Jackson believes that even if his father had underlying issues, the vaccine "brought it out right to the surface." He added that "I don't even think saying that is controversial anymore."

Defending the Spin King's Health

Addressing public perceptions of Shane Warne’s lifestyle, Jackson defended his father’s physical condition at the time of his death.

He acknowledged that while the cricketer was known to smoke and drink, he appeared healthy in the weeks leading up to the incident.

"Dad, at the time, was healthy, he was happy. He looked the best he had in a while. Yes, he smoked and drank, but so many more people in their 80s and 90s still smoke and drink a lot more than dad," he said.

Jackson also admitted that he barely managed to stop himself from vocalising his exact thoughts at the memorial service.

"It was probably smart I didn't, I would be in a very different position if I did. But that was how I felt," he explained.

A Struggle With Internal Anger

Shane Warne had contracted COVID-19 in 2021 while coaching in England, just months before his death. However, he was not known to be suffering from any major ailments at the time of his stunning demise.

Jackson told listeners that he now tries to manage his perspective on the situation. "I try not to think about it too much because all that does is fester into anger. That anger is not good for anybody," he noted.

The decision to speak out on the podcast marks a significant moment in the Warne family’s public grieving process.

Jackson’s remarks ensure that the conversation around the legend’s legacy continues to involve both his brilliance on the pitch and the lingering questions surrounding his final days.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Shane Warne want to get vaccinated?

Jackson Warne stated that his father was reluctant to get vaccinated but felt compelled for professional reasons.

What was Shane Warne's health like before his death?

Jackson Warne defended his father's health, stating he appeared healthy and happy in the weeks leading up to his passing, despite his known smoking and drinking habits.

Did Shane Warne have COVID-19 before his death?

Yes, Shane Warne contracted COVID-19 in 2021 while coaching in England, several months before he passed away.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
COVID 19 SHane Warne Death Cause Shane Warne News Jackson Warne
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Aussie Legend's Son Blames COVID Vaccine For Heart Attack
Aussie Legend's Son Blames COVID Vaccine For Heart Attack
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav To Be Sacked From T20 Captaincy? Here's What BCCI Wants
Suryakumar Yadav To Be Sacked From T20 Captaincy? Here's What BCCI Wants
Cricket
Pat Cummins Injury Update: IPL 2026 Comeback Date Revealed
Pat Cummins Injury Update: IPL 2026 Comeback Date Revealed
Cricket
Salman Khan's Special Wish For Punjab Kings And Preity Zinta
Salman Khan's Special Wish For Punjab Kings And Preity Zinta
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget