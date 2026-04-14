Aussie Legend's Son Blames COVID Vaccine For Heart Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jackson Warne suggests COVID-19 vaccine influenced father's death.

He believes his father was compelled to get vaccinated.

Jackson defends Shane Warne's health before his passing.

Warne's son grapples with anger over the circumstances.

Jackson Warne has broken a long silence regarding the sudden death of his father, the legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne. Speaking on the 2 Worlds Collide podcast, Jackson suggested that the COVID-19 vaccinations his father received were a factor in his fatal heart attack in March 2022.

The cricketing world was famously stunned when Warne passed away at the age of 52 while on holiday in Thailand. While medical reports at the time attributed the death to natural causes, Jackson believes the pressure to vaccinate for professional reasons may have accelerated his father's decline.

The Burden of Compulsory Vaccination

Jackson detailed his immediate reaction to the news of his father’s passing, admitting that his suspicion fell instantly upon government mandates.

"My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed COVID and the vaccine," he told the podcast.

The young Warne explained that his father had received multiple doses despite being reluctant to do so.

"He might have got three or four, he didn't want to get them, he was forced to get them for work. He was forced to get them like everybody else," he asserted.

Jackson believes that even if his father had underlying issues, the vaccine "brought it out right to the surface." He added that "I don't even think saying that is controversial anymore."

Defending the Spin King's Health

Addressing public perceptions of Shane Warne’s lifestyle, Jackson defended his father’s physical condition at the time of his death.

He acknowledged that while the cricketer was known to smoke and drink, he appeared healthy in the weeks leading up to the incident.

"Dad, at the time, was healthy, he was happy. He looked the best he had in a while. Yes, he smoked and drank, but so many more people in their 80s and 90s still smoke and drink a lot more than dad," he said.

Jackson also admitted that he barely managed to stop himself from vocalising his exact thoughts at the memorial service.

"It was probably smart I didn't, I would be in a very different position if I did. But that was how I felt," he explained.

A Struggle With Internal Anger

Shane Warne had contracted COVID-19 in 2021 while coaching in England, just months before his death. However, he was not known to be suffering from any major ailments at the time of his stunning demise.

Jackson told listeners that he now tries to manage his perspective on the situation. "I try not to think about it too much because all that does is fester into anger. That anger is not good for anybody," he noted.

The decision to speak out on the podcast marks a significant moment in the Warne family’s public grieving process.

Jackson’s remarks ensure that the conversation around the legend’s legacy continues to involve both his brilliance on the pitch and the lingering questions surrounding his final days.