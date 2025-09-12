Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup Records: Players Dismissed On Zero Most Times

Several batters hold the embarrassing record of being dismissed for a duck multiple times in Asia Cup T20 history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asia Cup 2025 is underway, and this time the prestigious tournament is being contested in the T20 format. While this version of cricket is usually dominated by big shots and quick runs, some players have unfortunately etched their names into the record books for unwanted reasons.

Several batters hold the embarrassing record of being dismissed for a duck multiple times in Asia Cup T20 history. Let’s take a look at them.

Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza tops the list. In the 2016 Asia Cup, he registered three ducks in just five matches. Although primarily a bowler, such frequent dismissals without scoring in a T20 competition remain a blot in the record books.

Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka’s all-rounder Charith Asalanka sits second. In the 2022 edition, he played four innings but walked back twice without troubling the scorers. His batting form failed to match expectations that year.

Asif Ali

Known for his power-hitting, Pakistan’s Asif Ali also faced disappointment in the 2022 Asia Cup. He too recorded two ducks in the tournament, despite his reputation as a finisher.

Kusal Mendis

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis had a mixed campaign in 2022. He piled up 155 runs overall, but even he fell for zero on two occasions, making him part of this unwanted club.

Nizakat Khan

Hong Kong’s Nizakat Khan is another player with two ducks. He suffered his first in the 2016 edition, and his second came in the opening game of Asia Cup 2025 against Afghanistan.

Hardik Pandya

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has also been dismissed for zero twice in Asia Cup history. However, his match-winning abilities with both bat and ball continue to make him a vital player for India.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 01:09 PM (IST)
