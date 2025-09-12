IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: The Record That Has Never Been Broken

Asia Cup 2025 is currently underway in the UAE, and excitement is building ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India made a commanding start by defeating UAE by nine wickets in their opening game. Their next challenge will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium, a contest that is already generating huge buzz.

India’s dominant performance in their first match against UAE showcased why they are among the strongest contenders for the title.

One milestone never been achieved

However, history suggests that the India-Pakistan rivalry often produces unique storylines. Interestingly, one milestone has never been achieved in T20 contests between the two nations: no batsman has ever scored a century.

So far, the highest individual score in this fixture remains Virat Kohli’s unforgettable 82* against Pakistan at the MCG in 2022.

On Pakistan’s side, Mohammad Rizwan came closest with an unbeaten 79 in Dubai during the 2021 T20 World Cup. Despite several thrilling encounters, a three-figure knock has eluded fans.

The September 14 showdown is part of the group stage, but there is every possibility of a second meeting in the Super Four round on September 21, should both teams qualify. That means fans could get two opportunities to witness history being made.

Advantage India in Asia Cup

India holds the edge in the Asia Cup T20 format, winning two of the three matches played against Pakistan so far. This is also only the third edition of the tournament being played in the 20-over format.

With stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan no longer part of the T20 setup, attention now shifts to the new crop of players. From India, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav all have the firepower to score a century.

On Pakistan’s side, Fakhar Zaman’s aggressive style makes him a prime candidate to break the long-standing drought.