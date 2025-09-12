Shahid Afridi Revives ‘Rotten Egg’ Remark, Appears Directed At Shikhar Dhawan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShahid Afridi Revives ‘Rotten Egg’ Remark, Appears Directed At Shikhar Dhawan

In the lead-up to Sunday’s IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash, Afridi revisited his infamous ‘rotten egg’ comment, this time appearing to take another swipe at ex-India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 11:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As India vs Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup 2025 draws closer, controversies have once again emerged from across the border.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, known for his outspoken remarks on India and its players, has reignited the debate around the ‘World Championship of Legends’ episode, where India twice withdrew from matches against his side.

In the lead-up to Sunday’s IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash, Afridi revisited his infamous ‘rotten egg’ comment, this time appearing to take another swipe at ex-India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had opted out of facing Pakistan due to strained political relations.

Afridi's big allegation 

Shahid Afridi went on to allege that the player he had labeled a ‘rotten egg’ was instructed by his then-captain, Yuvraj Singh, to refrain from making social media statements, though he was given the freedom to withdraw from matches against Pakistan.

"I have always said that cricket should go on; it has always helped in making the relations better between the two countries. In England, people had bought tickets to see the WCL match, and the players had practised. Then you didn't play. What was the thinking? I just can't understand," Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV.

"Agar mai naam lunga na iss waqt, toh wo beechare phass jayenge. The player I referred to as a bad egg, his captain also told him, 'If you don't want to play, then don't play. Just don't tweet on social media.' But that said, the player had come with an ulterior motive. That is why he was a bad egg," he added.

Watch Video

Continuing his tirade, Afridi also made a veiled remark at another member of the India Champions squad, suggesting that some players are “still busy trying to prove their Indian identity.”

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shikhar Dhawan Shahid Afridi Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
