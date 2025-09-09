Only Indian Bowler With A T20I Hat-Trick

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz recently grabbed attention with a five-wicket haul that included a hat-trick in T20 internationals.

His achievement sparked discussions about rare bowling feats. Interestingly, in India’s cricket history, only one bowler has ever managed a T20I hat-trick – Deepak Chahar.

Chahar scripted history in 2019 against Bangladesh, producing a dream spell of 6 wickets for 7 runs in 3.2 overs.

His hat-trick came across two overs – one wicket at the end of the 18th, followed by two more off the first deliveries of the 20th. That performance not only sealed the match for India but also stands as the best bowling figures in T20I cricket to date.

Deepak Chahar’s International Career

Debuting in 2018, Chahar has represented India in both ODIs and T20Is. He has picked up 31 wickets in 13 ODIs and 31 wickets in 25 T20Is. Though injuries and form issues kept him out of the national setup since 2023, Chahar continues to shine in the IPL and domestic cricket, keeping the door open for a potential comeback.

When was the last time Deepak Chahar played for India?

Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been in and out of the national side due to injuries and fitness concerns.

His most recent appearance for Team India came in December 2022, during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Unfortunately, he had to leave the field after bowling just three overs because of a hamstring issue, which ruled him out of the remainder of the tour.

Since then, Chahar has not featured in international cricket. However, he continues to play in the IPL and domestic tournaments, keeping hopes alive of making a comeback to the Indian team if he regains full fitness and form.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: Umpires Announced For India vs Pakistan Clash

Also on ABP Live | Chris Gayle Talks About Disrespect, Mental Struggles During Punjab Kings Stint