Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketChris Gayle Talks About Disrespect and Mental Struggles During Punjab Kings Stint

Chris Gayle Talks About Disrespect and Mental Struggles During Punjab Kings Stint

Chris Gayle said that KL Rahul, who was the PBKS captain back then, called him, assuring that he would play the next game, however, he would still pack his bags and walk out.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chris Gayle is a name that often springs to mind when speaking of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The West Indies legend is a revered figure in the world of cricket, and is widely remembered for his time at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Gayle also had a stint at the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but he recently revealed that he felt disrespected at this franchise, which resulted in him packing his bags and walking out. 


Former India veteran Anil Kumble had the reins of the IPL side at the time, and the "Universe Boss" has said that he felt disappointed in him and the way the Punjab Kings were being run.

Gayle spills the beans on his PBKS exit

Chris Gayle recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast on YouTube, where he talked about his last few days at the Punjab Kings. The two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner said that he felt disrespected, and was treated like a kid.
"I was disrespected in the franchise, in the Punjab Kings 11, you know, I felt like wasn't being treated right for a senior guy, I've done so much for the league, bring so much value to the franchise as well, and then you're being disrespected, treated like a kid".

The RCB veteran then went on to say that he called Anil Kumble, the IPL franchise's coach at the time, and told him about his plans to leave. He said that he was disappointed in Kumble and the way the franchise was being run.
"I had a one-on-one discussion and said listen, I'm leaving, because that's at the same time as well, I had to work and we were in a bubble, so you couldn't come out, so you were like, your mental space, it was just going, it was just really really puzzling and destroying".

Gayle continued "After the last game I played against Mumbai, I'm like, yo, it doesn't make sense, I'm going to do myself more and more damage, and I'd rather be at peace. So I called him (Anil Kumble) and had a one-on-one talk to him, you know, actually break down as well, like literally break down when I was talking to him, and I was disappointed with Anil and the entire team was actually run".

Chris Gayle said that KL Rahul, who was the PBKS captain back then, called him, assuring that he would play the next game, however, he would still pack his bags and walk out.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kumble KL Rahul Punjab Kings Chris Gayle IPL
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
9 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
9 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
ABP Decodes
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
India
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
SC Allows Aadhaar As 12th Document For Bihar Voter Roll Revision, Clarifies It’s Not Proof Of Citizenship
Cities
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget