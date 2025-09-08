Chris Gayle is a name that often springs to mind when speaking of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The West Indies legend is a revered figure in the world of cricket, and is widely remembered for his time at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Gayle also had a stint at the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but he recently revealed that he felt disrespected at this franchise, which resulted in him packing his bags and walking out.



Former India veteran Anil Kumble had the reins of the IPL side at the time, and the "Universe Boss" has said that he felt disappointed in him and the way the Punjab Kings were being run.

Gayle spills the beans on his PBKS exit

Chris Gayle recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast on YouTube, where he talked about his last few days at the Punjab Kings. The two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner said that he felt disrespected, and was treated like a kid.

"I was disrespected in the franchise, in the Punjab Kings 11, you know, I felt like wasn't being treated right for a senior guy, I've done so much for the league, bring so much value to the franchise as well, and then you're being disrespected, treated like a kid".

The RCB veteran then went on to say that he called Anil Kumble, the IPL franchise's coach at the time, and told him about his plans to leave. He said that he was disappointed in Kumble and the way the franchise was being run.

"I had a one-on-one discussion and said listen, I'm leaving, because that's at the same time as well, I had to work and we were in a bubble, so you couldn't come out, so you were like, your mental space, it was just going, it was just really really puzzling and destroying".

Gayle continued "After the last game I played against Mumbai, I'm like, yo, it doesn't make sense, I'm going to do myself more and more damage, and I'd rather be at peace. So I called him (Anil Kumble) and had a one-on-one talk to him, you know, actually break down as well, like literally break down when I was talking to him, and I was disappointed with Anil and the entire team was actually run".

Chris Gayle said that KL Rahul, who was the PBKS captain back then, called him, assuring that he would play the next game, however, he would still pack his bags and walk out.