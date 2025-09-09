Asia Cup 2025: Umpires Announced For India vs Pakistan Clash

The most anticipated clash of the Asia Cup 2025 is set for 14 September, when India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan.

Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for this high-voltage encounter, and now the names of the match officials for this blockbuster game have been announced.

According to reports, Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Masudur Rahman will serve as the on-field umpires. Ahmed Pakteen has been appointed as the TV umpire, while Izatullah Safi will be the fourth umpire. The role of the match referee will be carried out by Andy Pycroft.

India vs Pakistan – Head-to-Head Record

In T20 internationals, India and Pakistan have met 13 times, with India winning 10 and Pakistan securing 3 victories. When it comes to the Asia Cup, the two sides have clashed 19 times. Out of these, India has registered 10 wins, Pakistan has won 6, and a few matches ended without a result.

Clearly, the numbers tilt in favor of India, but Pakistan has always proved to be a dangerous opponent on the big stage.

Squads for Ind vs Pak Asia Cup Clash

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakraborty, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Mokim

India vs Pakistan encounters in the Asia Cup have always produced unforgettable performances, and several batters have left their mark with the bat.

Virat Kohli leads the charts with his iconic knocks, including a memorable 183 in 2012, the highest individual score in India-Pakistan Asia Cup history.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have been consistent run-getters, often anchoring the innings in pressure games.

Indian greats like Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir have also contributed crucial runs in past editions. These performances highlight how star players often rise to the occasion in this fierce rivalry.