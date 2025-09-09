Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Umpires Announced For India vs Pakistan Clash

Asia Cup 2025: Umpires Announced For India vs Pakistan Clash

The names of the match officials for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 blockbuster game have been announced.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The most anticipated clash of the Asia Cup 2025 is set for 14 September, when India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan.

Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for this high-voltage encounter, and now the names of the match officials for this blockbuster game have been announced.

According to reports, Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Masudur Rahman will serve as the on-field umpires. Ahmed Pakteen has been appointed as the TV umpire, while Izatullah Safi will be the fourth umpire. The role of the match referee will be carried out by Andy Pycroft.

India vs Pakistan – Head-to-Head Record

In T20 internationals, India and Pakistan have met 13 times, with India winning 10 and Pakistan securing 3 victories. When it comes to the Asia Cup, the two sides have clashed 19 times. Out of these, India has registered 10 wins, Pakistan has won 6, and a few matches ended without a result.

Clearly, the numbers tilt in favor of India, but Pakistan has always proved to be a dangerous opponent on the big stage.

Squads for Ind vs Pak Asia Cup Clash

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakraborty, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Mokim

India vs Pakistan encounters in the Asia Cup have always produced unforgettable performances, and several batters have left their mark with the bat.

Virat Kohli leads the charts with his iconic knocks, including a memorable 183 in 2012, the highest individual score in India-Pakistan Asia Cup history.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have been consistent run-getters, often anchoring the innings in pressure games.

Indian greats like Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir have also contributed crucial runs in past editions. These performances highlight how star players often rise to the occasion in this fierce rivalry.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Umpires Ind Vs Pak
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Vice President Election: Radhakrishnan Vs Reddy In High-Stakes Contest Today, PM Modi To Cast First Vote
Vice President Poll: Radhakrishnan Vs Reddy In High-Stakes Contest, PM Modi To Cast First Vote
World
Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Social Media Ban Lifted After 19 Killed In Clashes, PM KP Oli Not To Resign — Top Updates
Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Social Media Ban Lifted After 19 Killed In Clashes, PM KP Oli Not To Resign — Top Updates
World
'Both Israel, India Are Negotiating With US': Israeli Finance Minister Amid Tariff Row
'Both Israel, India Are Negotiating With US': Israeli Finance Minister Amid Tariff Row
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget