HomeSportsCricketIndia vs UAE, Asia Cup: Match Start Time And Toss Details

India vs UAE, Asia Cup: Match Start Time And Toss Details

India boasts a mix of experienced players and exciting emerging talents. Naturally, fans would be curious about when they can catch them in action in the Asia Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India will open its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the hosts, UAE, later today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue enter the tournament as the defending champions and firm favorites, led by captain, Suryakumar Yadav.

The squad boasts a mix of experienced players and exciting emerging talents, like Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma, to name a few.

Naturally, cricket fans would be curious to know about when they can catch them in action in the ACC Asia Cup.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup Match details

The India vs UAE Asia Cup Group A Match start time is 8:00 PM IST. Note that all games in the tournament, except UAE vs Oman will start at this time.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup Toss Time

The toss for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST, half an hour before the game starts at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch IND vs UAE: Livestreaming details

The India-UAE game will be livestreamed on Sony LIV. 

Those with an active subscription of the platform can watch the match on its app, as well as its website.

On TV, the Sony Sports Network channels will broadcast the match.

IND vs UAE: Asia Cup squads

While the playing XIs are expected to be announced closer to the toss, here are all the available India and UAE players in the competition:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

UAE - Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.

India looks much stronger on paper, but UAE will look to put up a strong challenge in their home conditions.

Also check: India's Probable Playing XI For IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
