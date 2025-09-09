India playing XI Asia Cup: Team India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 journey on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium against hosts UAE in a Group A contest, before clashing with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. With the Men in Blue returning to T20Is after seven months, the playing XI will attract keen attention.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill’s comeback to the shortest format is expected to reshape the batting order.

He is likely to open with Abhishek Sharma, which would push Sanju Samson - retained as the first-choice wicketkeeper - into a middle-order slot at No. 3 or 5.

Alongside him, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel form a solid backbone. The in-form Rinku Singh adds further depth, while Abhishek’s bowling option balances the side.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy are automatic picks. The last spot is expected to be a contest between Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh. With Dubai pitches likely to favor spin, Kuldeep may edge ahead.

India’s Likely XI vs UAE: Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Verma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

India's dominance in Asia Cup over the years

India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history, having dominated the tournament across both ODI and T20I formats. Since the inception of the Asia Cup in 1984, India has lifted the trophy seven times, showcasing remarkable consistency.

In terms of win-loss record, the Men in Blue have played 60 matches, out of which they have won 39 and lost 19, with a couple of games ending without a result.

This impressive record highlights India’s dominance in Asian cricket, making them strong contenders every edition. Their balanced squad and depth have been key to their repeated success.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: Indian Fans Worried After This Umpire's Appointment For IND-PAK Clash