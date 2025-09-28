Even If India Wins Asia Cup, Fireworks And Several Items Off-Limits

Asia Cup 2025 final takes place today in Dubai, featuring India vs Pakistan for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history.

The title match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST, and authorities have implemented strict security measures to ensure a safe and incident-free event.

Given the tense relations between the two nations - especially after recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s Operation Sindoor - the Dubai Events Security Committee and Dubai Police have imposed tight regulations.

Banned items include:

Fireworks, firecrackers, laser pointers

Sharp objects, toxic substances, remote-controlled devices

Large umbrellas, camera tripods, selfie sticks, and unauthorized photography gear

Flags, banners, or posters without prior permission

Spectator guidelines:

Arrive at least three hours before the match

No re-entry once inside

Strictly follow all instructions

Banned items prohibited

These rules apply only in Dubai; celebrations in India can follow local laws. After previous wins against Pakistan in the league stage and Super Four, India now aims to claim its ninth Asia Cup title.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final Preview

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enters unbeaten, having won all matches, including victories over Pakistan in the league stage and Super Four. Pakistan, recovering with consecutive wins, will seek redemption.

The toss could be decisive at the Dubai International Stadium, where chasing teams have historically held an advantage. India’s batting strength, led by Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma, and bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, will be key. Pakistan will rely on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to make early breakthroughs.

