Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketEven If India Wins Asia Cup, Fireworks And Several Items Off-Limits

Even If India Wins Asia Cup, Fireworks And Several Items Off-Limits

Given the tense relations between the two nations, Dubai Events Security Committee and Dubai Police have imposed tight regulations.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asia Cup 2025 final takes place today in Dubai, featuring India vs Pakistan for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history.

The title match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST, and authorities have implemented strict security measures to ensure a safe and incident-free event.

Given the tense relations between the two nations - especially after recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s Operation Sindoor - the Dubai Events Security Committee and Dubai Police have imposed tight regulations.

Banned items include:

Fireworks, firecrackers, laser pointers

Sharp objects, toxic substances, remote-controlled devices

Large umbrellas, camera tripods, selfie sticks, and unauthorized photography gear

Flags, banners, or posters without prior permission

Spectator guidelines:

Arrive at least three hours before the match

No re-entry once inside

Strictly follow all instructions

Banned items prohibited

These rules apply only in Dubai; celebrations in India can follow local laws. After previous wins against Pakistan in the league stage and Super Four, India now aims to claim its ninth Asia Cup title.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final Preview

Asia Cup 2025 final sees India and Pakistan clash in Dubai for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enters unbeaten, having won all matches, including victories over Pakistan in the league stage and Super Four. Pakistan, recovering with consecutive wins, will seek redemption.

The toss could be decisive at the Dubai International Stadium, where chasing teams have historically held an advantage. India’s batting strength, led by Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma, and bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, will be key. Pakistan will rely on Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to make early breakthroughs.

Security is tight, with strict rules banning fireworks, sharp objects, and unauthorized equipment. India aims for its ninth Asia Cup title, while fans eagerly anticipate this high-voltage rivalry.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK Final: Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Hits Record High

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup Final: 7 Major India-Pakistan Controversies You Need To Know

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
World
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Death Toll In Palestine Tops 66,000 As Netanyahu Meets Trump In US
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Sexual Harassment Case
Cities
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget