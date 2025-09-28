Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK Final: Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Hits Record High

IND vs PAK Final: Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Hits Record High

India and Pakistan face off in a historic Asia Cup 2025 final, with a record prize for the winner. The high-stakes clash kicks off at 8 PM IST at Dubai International Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Asia Cup 2025 has reached its electrifying climax, and for the first time in 41 years, fans will witness a historic India vs Pakistan final.

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry will take center stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the two powerhouses will battle it out for the ultimate glory. The match is set to begin at 8 PM IST, and the stakes couldn't be higher, not just in terms of pride and legacy, but also when it comes to record-breaking prize money.

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

This year, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has ramped up the rewards like never before. The winning team will take home a whopping US$300,000, while the runner-up will receive US$150,000.

In Indian currency, that’s approximately ₹2.6 crore for the champions and ₹1.33 crore for the second-place finishers—a massive jump from previous editions.

To compare, when Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup in 2022, they received US$200,000, while Pakistan, the runners-up, took home US$100,000. In 2023, India lifted the trophy and were awarded US$250,000, with Sri Lanka earning US$125,000 as runners-up.

With India entering the final unbeaten and Pakistan determined to break the streak, the atmosphere is nothing short of electric. Add the lure of increased prize money, and this final becomes more than just a match, it’s a high-stakes showdown with national pride, history, and big money on the line. Expect fireworks, pressure, and possibly one of the greatest finals in Asia Cup history.

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup 2025 Head-to-Head

The arch rivals have met twice this year in the Asia Cup, once in the group stage, and then during its Super 4 stage.

The Men in Blue comprehensively beat Pakistan on both occasions, and enter the final as the firm favorites to defend their title. However, their opponent is expected to put up a fight.

Also check: India vs Pakistan ICC Finals Head to Head: Who Holds The Upper Hand?

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Live Streaming Asia Cup Final India Vs Pakistan Final Asia Cup Final Prize Money Live Cricket Score Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Asia Cup Prize Money IND Vs PAK Final IND Vs PAK Final Live India Vs Pakistan Live Stream Asia Cup Final Live Streaming Asia Cup Final Live India Vs Pak Live Score Asia Cup Prize Asia Cup Winner Prize
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Cricket
Asia Cup Final: 7 Major India-Pakistan Controversies You Need To Know
Asia Cup Final: 7 Major India-Pakistan Controversies You Need To Know
Cities
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody After Arrest
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Sent To 5-Day Police Custody After Arrest
Cities
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Bomb Threat At Delhi Airport, Several Schools; Police Probe Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget