IND vs PAK Final: Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Hits Record High

The Asia Cup 2025 has reached its electrifying climax, and for the first time in 41 years, fans will witness a historic India vs Pakistan final.

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry will take center stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the two powerhouses will battle it out for the ultimate glory. The match is set to begin at 8 PM IST, and the stakes couldn't be higher, not just in terms of pride and legacy, but also when it comes to record-breaking prize money.

Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money

This year, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has ramped up the rewards like never before. The winning team will take home a whopping US$300,000, while the runner-up will receive US$150,000.

In Indian currency, that’s approximately ₹2.6 crore for the champions and ₹1.33 crore for the second-place finishers—a massive jump from previous editions.

To compare, when Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup in 2022, they received US$200,000, while Pakistan, the runners-up, took home US$100,000. In 2023, India lifted the trophy and were awarded US$250,000, with Sri Lanka earning US$125,000 as runners-up.

With India entering the final unbeaten and Pakistan determined to break the streak, the atmosphere is nothing short of electric. Add the lure of increased prize money, and this final becomes more than just a match, it’s a high-stakes showdown with national pride, history, and big money on the line. Expect fireworks, pressure, and possibly one of the greatest finals in Asia Cup history.

India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup 2025 Head-to-Head

The arch rivals have met twice this year in the Asia Cup, once in the group stage, and then during its Super 4 stage.

The Men in Blue comprehensively beat Pakistan on both occasions, and enter the final as the firm favorites to defend their title. However, their opponent is expected to put up a fight.

Also check: India vs Pakistan ICC Finals Head to Head: Who Holds The Upper Hand?