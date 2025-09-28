Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Final: 7 Major India-Pakistan Controversies You Need To Know

Asia Cup Final: 7 Major India-Pakistan Controversies You Need To Know

As the final begins at 8 PM in Dubai, fans will watch not only the cricket but also how these controversies unfold during post-match presentations.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan takes place today in Dubai, but off-field controversies have often overshadowed the cricket itself.

Tensions were high even before the tournament began, following the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s Operation Sindoor, which fueled political undertones. Since the tournament kicked off, multiple incidents have kept fans and media talking.

Here are the seven key controversies from the Asia Cup 2025:

1. Politics and Scheduling

The Pahalgam attack created uncertainty over India’s participation. Eventually, the schedule confirmed that India would face Pakistan only in multinational matches.

2. Refusal to Shake Hands

After India’s 7-wicket win in the league stage, captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands at the toss and post-match, dedicating the win to Pahalgam victims. Pakistan viewed this politically.

3. PCB Threats and Referee Dispute

The PCB demanded the removal of ICC referee Andy Pycroft, even threatening to boycott matches. The ICC rejected their complaint.

4. Press Conference Boycott

Pakistan canceled the pre-match press conference before the UAE clash to protest India’s conduct and the referee issue.

5. Video Controversy

Pakistan released a video with the referee claiming an apology, but the ICC ruled it violated regulations.

6. Sledging and Offensive Gestures

In the Super Four, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi engaged in heated sledging. Farhan’s ‘gun celebration’ and Rauf’s ‘6-0’ gesture drew fines and criticism.

7. Pre-Final Photo Session Drama

Traditionally, captains pose with the trophy, but Suryakumar Yadav refused to stand with Pakistan captain Salman Agha, seen as another political statement.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Controversies
