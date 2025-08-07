Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Selectors Set To Reward Shreyas Iyer's Consistency

Asia Cup 2025: Selectors Set To Reward Shreyas Iyer's Consistency

Shreyas Iyer’s leadership in IPL 2025, where he guided the Punjab Kings to the final, has further strengthened his credentials.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)

Shreyas Iyer has been in outstanding form recently and is now on the verge of receiving a well-deserved reward. His consistent batting displays, especially during the Champions Trophy 2025, where he amassed 243 runs in five games at an average of 48, have made a strong case for his return.

Moreover, Iyer’s leadership in IPL 2025, where he guided the Punjab Kings to the final, has further strengthened his credentials.

His performance in domestic cricket has also been impressive, and all signs point toward his selection for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. A report in Times of India suggests that Iyer’s inclusion is almost confirmed, as selectors are keen to bring him back into India’s white-ball setup.

Possible Test Comeback on the Cards

Shreyas might not just be limited to the Asia Cup squad. The report indicate that he is also being considered for India’s upcoming home Test series.

Having last played a Test match against England in February 2024, Iyer has so far represented India in 14 Tests, scoring 811 runs at an average of 36, including one century and five half-centuries.

T20I Return Likely After Long Absence

Shreyas Iyer has not featured in T20 Internationals since 2023, despite consistent domestic and franchise-level performances.

With the Asia Cup around the corner, his return to the T20 setup appears likely. There’s also speculation about whether he could be handed a leadership role—possibly as vice-captain—though Axar Patel is another strong contender.

With multiple formats in focus, Shreyas Iyer's return to the Indian team looks imminent. His journey back to the squad will not only be a boost for him personally but also add valuable experience and stability to India’s middle order.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: India's Possible Playing XI For Asia Cup - Suryakumar Returns

Also on ABP Live | India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Features Surprise Comeback After 4-Year Gap

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Personal Finance
PAN 2.0 Set To Launch In 18 Months; Here's What You Need To Know
PAN 2.0 Set To Launch In 18 Months; Here's What You Need To Know
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget