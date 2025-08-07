Asia Cup 2025: Selectors Set To Reward Shreyas Iyer's Consistency

Shreyas Iyer has been in outstanding form recently and is now on the verge of receiving a well-deserved reward. His consistent batting displays, especially during the Champions Trophy 2025, where he amassed 243 runs in five games at an average of 48, have made a strong case for his return.

Moreover, Iyer’s leadership in IPL 2025, where he guided the Punjab Kings to the final, has further strengthened his credentials.

His performance in domestic cricket has also been impressive, and all signs point toward his selection for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. A report in Times of India suggests that Iyer’s inclusion is almost confirmed, as selectors are keen to bring him back into India’s white-ball setup.

Possible Test Comeback on the Cards

Shreyas might not just be limited to the Asia Cup squad. The report indicate that he is also being considered for India’s upcoming home Test series.

Having last played a Test match against England in February 2024, Iyer has so far represented India in 14 Tests, scoring 811 runs at an average of 36, including one century and five half-centuries.

T20I Return Likely After Long Absence

Shreyas Iyer has not featured in T20 Internationals since 2023, despite consistent domestic and franchise-level performances.

With the Asia Cup around the corner, his return to the T20 setup appears likely. There’s also speculation about whether he could be handed a leadership role—possibly as vice-captain—though Axar Patel is another strong contender.

With multiple formats in focus, Shreyas Iyer's return to the Indian team looks imminent. His journey back to the squad will not only be a boost for him personally but also add valuable experience and stability to India’s middle order.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup 2025: India's Possible Playing XI For Asia Cup - Suryakumar Returns

Also on ABP Live | India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Features Surprise Comeback After 4-Year Gap