Asia Cup 2025: India's Possible Playing XI For Asia Cup - Suryakumar Returns

India's Possible Playing XI For Asia Cup: Preparations are in full swing for the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

All matches will be held across various UAE venues. According to reports, India’s squad announcement is expected between August 21 and 25.

Until then, here’s a look at the likely squad and playing XI for the tournament.

Who Will Captain Team India in Asia Cup 2025?

The BCCI has yet to officially reveal the squad or the captain for the tournament. However, media reports suggest that Suryakumar Yadav could lead the Indian side in the T20-format Asia Cup, as he has been captaining the T20 team recently.

While Shubman Gill currently leads the Test team, Surya remains the frontrunner to captain in the shortest format. An official confirmation is still awaited.

Who Will Open for India?

It’s almost certain that Abhishek Sharma will take up one of the opening slots. The big question, however, is about his partner. Reports suggest that Sanju Samson might be the preferred choice to open alongside Abhishek.

Samson is also reportedly the selectors’ first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for the tournament. Rinku Singh is another player expected to find a place in the squad.

India’s Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

Here’s a predicted playing XI for India in the upcoming tournament:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Full Schedule of Asia Cup 2025 (T20 Format)

Group Stage Matches

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE, Abu Dhabi

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

Super 4 Stage

September 20 (Saturday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 21 (Sunday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 23 (Tuesday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Abu Dhabi

September 24 (Wednesday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 25 (Thursday): Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 26 (Friday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1, Dubai

Final

September 28 (Sunday): Final, Dubai