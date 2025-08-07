Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: India's Possible Playing XI For Asia Cup - Suryakumar Returns

Asia Cup 2025: India's Possible Playing XI For Asia Cup - Suryakumar Returns

BCCI has yet to officially reveal the squad or the captain for Asia Cup 2025. However, media reports suggest that Suryakumar Yadav could lead the Indian side in the T20-format tournament.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:51 AM (IST)

India's Possible Playing XI For Asia Cup: Preparations are in full swing for the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

All matches will be held across various UAE venues. According to reports, India’s squad announcement is expected between August 21 and 25.

Until then, here’s a look at the likely squad and playing XI for the tournament.

Who Will Captain Team India in Asia Cup 2025?

The BCCI has yet to officially reveal the squad or the captain for the tournament. However, media reports suggest that Suryakumar Yadav could lead the Indian side in the T20-format Asia Cup, as he has been captaining the T20 team recently.

While Shubman Gill currently leads the Test team, Surya remains the frontrunner to captain in the shortest format. An official confirmation is still awaited.

Who Will Open for India?

It’s almost certain that Abhishek Sharma will take up one of the opening slots. The big question, however, is about his partner. Reports suggest that Sanju Samson might be the preferred choice to open alongside Abhishek.

Samson is also reportedly the selectors’ first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for the tournament. Rinku Singh is another player expected to find a place in the squad.

India’s Likely Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025

Here’s a predicted playing XI for India in the upcoming tournament:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Full Schedule of Asia Cup 2025 (T20 Format)

Group Stage Matches

September 9 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 10 (Wednesday): India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi

September 12 (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 (Monday): UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai

September 16 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 17 (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE, Abu Dhabi

September 18 (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai

September 19 (Friday): India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

Super 4 Stage

September 20 (Saturday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 21 (Sunday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 23 (Tuesday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Abu Dhabi

September 24 (Wednesday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 25 (Thursday): Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2, Dubai

September 26 (Friday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1, Dubai

Final

September 28 (Sunday): Final, Dubai

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India Playing XI Asia Cup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Cities
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
This One Ritual Saved Half Of Dharali Villagers As Flash Floods Struck Uttarakhand
Cities
'They First Rent A House, Then Cut A Cow, And Then Masjid Opens': CM Himanta Describes 'Pattern' In Assam
'They First Rent A House, Then Cut A Cow...': CM Himanta Describes 'Pattern' In Assam
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jhansi Police Clash with Notorious Criminal Ravi Ghoda, He Sustains Gunshot Wound
Breaking News: Uttarakhand’s Badrinath Route Closed Due to Heavy Rain and Landslide | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: After Raising Tariffs on India, Trump Hints at Possible Tariffs on China | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Mahadangal Debate Heats Up Over Aniruddhacharya’s Controversial Comments on Women | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Aniruddhacharya Faces Backlash for Misogynistic Remarks on Women | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget