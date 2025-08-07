Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Features Surprise Comeback After 4-Year Gap

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Features Surprise Comeback After 4-Year Gap

India will kick off its Asia Cup campaign on September 10, facing off against UAE in their opening game.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 01:19 PM (IST)

Team India’s official squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is yet to be revealed. After wrapping up a gruelling 5-match Test series against England, Indian players will now shift focus to white-ball action.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on September 9 and, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year, it will be held in T20 format this time.

With the tournament around the corner, speculation is rife about the composition of India’s squad. One major talking point is the potential return of an experienced all-rounder who has been away from the international scene for four years.

Is Krunal Pandya Making a Comeback?

Krunal Pandya — the elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya — has been absent from the Indian setup since 2021. However, he has remained active in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2025, he played a key role for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), contributing to their historic title win.

Thanks to his strong all-round performance, Krunal is now being considered as a serious contender for India’s squad in the Asia Cup 2025. His last international appearance came in 2021 against Sri Lanka.

Impressive IPL 2025 Campaign

RCB acquired Krunal Pandya for ₹5.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He delivered a solid all-round season, claiming 17 wickets with the ball and scoring 109 runs with the bat. His standout batting performance was an unbeaten 73 run knock*, showcasing his ability to contribute in crunch moments.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Journey Begins September 10

India will kick off its Asia Cup campaign on September 10, facing off against UAE in their opening game. While the final squad is still awaited, the return of Krunal Pandya could add depth and experience to India’s middle order and spin department.

Also on ABP Live | Three Indian Players Likely To Be Dropped From Test Team After Poor Show In England

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India Asia Cup 2025 Squad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
India
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
2 Jawans Killed, 12 Injured After CRPF Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Basantgarh
India
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
No Relief For Justice Varma As SC Rejects His Plea, Paving Way For Impeachment Over Cash Row
India
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
'I'll have To Pay Huge Price...': Modi Says India Is Ready As US Tariffs Come Into Effect
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget