India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad Features Surprise Comeback After 4-Year Gap

Team India’s official squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is yet to be revealed. After wrapping up a gruelling 5-match Test series against England, Indian players will now shift focus to white-ball action.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to begin on September 9 and, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup next year, it will be held in T20 format this time.

With the tournament around the corner, speculation is rife about the composition of India’s squad. One major talking point is the potential return of an experienced all-rounder who has been away from the international scene for four years.

Is Krunal Pandya Making a Comeback?

Krunal Pandya — the elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya — has been absent from the Indian setup since 2021. However, he has remained active in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). In IPL 2025, he played a key role for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), contributing to their historic title win.

Thanks to his strong all-round performance, Krunal is now being considered as a serious contender for India’s squad in the Asia Cup 2025. His last international appearance came in 2021 against Sri Lanka.

Impressive IPL 2025 Campaign

RCB acquired Krunal Pandya for ₹5.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He delivered a solid all-round season, claiming 17 wickets with the ball and scoring 109 runs with the bat. His standout batting performance was an unbeaten 73 run knock*, showcasing his ability to contribute in crunch moments.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Journey Begins September 10

India will kick off its Asia Cup campaign on September 10, facing off against UAE in their opening game. While the final squad is still awaited, the return of Krunal Pandya could add depth and experience to India’s middle order and spin department.

Also on ABP Live | Three Indian Players Likely To Be Dropped From Test Team After Poor Show In England