His omission is part of a long-term planning strategy by BCCI selectors. They want him to concentrate on major assignments like the World Test Championship and ICC World Cup 2027.
Shubman Gill's India T20I Snub Despite Stellar IPL Linked To BCCI's Long-Term Plan: Report
Shubman Gill was dropped from India's T20 setup earlier this year after consistent failures, but continues to lead the national side in ODIs and Test cricket.
- Shubman Gill's T20I omission linked to long-term workload management.
- Selectors prioritize him for WTC and 2027 World Cup.
- This strategy prevents burnout for key all-format player.
Shubman Gill India T20 Snub: Shubman Gill's omission from India's latest T20I squad continued even after the Gujarat Titans captain enjoyed a prolific IPL campaign. He led his team to the final, and smashed over 700 runs opening the innings. Interestingly, a report by news agency PTI suggests the decision may have less to do with form and more to do with long-term planning. According to the report, BCCI selectors want Gill to concentrate on two major assignments in the coming years, the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ICC World Cup 2027.
With a packed international calendar ahead, the management seem keen to avoid overburdening one of the country's most important all-format players.
Selectors Focused On Gill's Workload Management
As per PTI, the selection committee believes Gill's responsibilities across formats could become overwhelming if he continues to feature regularly in T20Is alongside his commitments in Tests, ODIs and the IPL.
“The selectors are concerned that there shoudn’t be a burn-out case with Gill. Gill has to lead India in nine WTC Tests and also play around 35 odd ODIs before the start of 2027 World Cup. The communication is clear that he needs to be fit for these two ICC assignments. Plus he will play the IPL where he leads Gujarat Titans,” the report quoted a source.
Also Check: Why Was IPL-Winning RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Not Picked For India? Here's What BCCI Said
T20 Future Remains Open
Gill returned to India's T20I setup during the 2025 Asia Cup, but his performances in the format failed to produce the consistency selectors were looking for.
Across 15 T20I appearances in 2025, the right-hander managed 291 runs before eventually falling out of favour at the start of the current year.
Despite his exclusion, reports suggest the door remains open for a future return. The source cited by PTI indicated that the immediate focus is on upcoming ICC events, while also noting that there is still significant time before the 2028 T20 World Cup and cricket's return to the Olympic stage at Los Angeles 2028.
Gill's omission is particularly notable given his success in IPL 2026, where he amassed 732 runs and once again demonstrated his ability to dominate bowling attacks. For now, though, India's selectors appear determined to preserve their star batsman for what they view as the bigger challenges ahead.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Shubman Gill omitted from India's latest T20I squad?
Why are selectors focusing on Shubman Gill's workload management?
Selectors are concerned about potential burnout given his responsibilities across Tests, ODIs, and IPL. They aim to ensure he remains fit for crucial ICC events.
Does Shubman Gill still have a future in T20 Internationals despite his recent snub?
Yes, reports suggest the door remains open for his return to T20Is. The immediate focus is on upcoming ICC events, but a future return is possible, especially with the 2028 T20 World Cup.
How did Shubman Gill perform in his recent IPL season?
He enjoyed a prolific IPL 2026 campaign, leading Gujarat Titans to the final. He amassed 732 runs, demonstrating his ability to dominate bowling attacks.