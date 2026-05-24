Watch: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé Surprise Fans In Shakira's Latest Music Video

The Queen of World Cup anthems is officially back. Shakira has unveiled the star-studded official music video for her latest football anthem, "Dai Dai," featuring Nigerian Afrobeats powerhouse Burna Boy.

The track follows in the legendary footsteps of her 2010 global phenomenon "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" and cements the Colombian superstar’s status as a definitive musical staple for football's biggest tournament.

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Directed by the renowned Hannah Lux Davis and filmed in Miami, the four-minute visual epic pulls out all the stops, explicitly leaning into the global excitement building for the June 11 kickoff in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Massive Launch Filled with Football Icons

The video opens with a cinematic sequence featuring some of modern football's most elite superstars - including World Cup winners Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, alongside Norwegian striker Erling Haaland - stepping onto the pitch and collectively declaring, "We are ready."

In a touching tribute toward the end of the music video, archival match footage is integrated as Shakira explicitly shouts out iconic legends who have shaped World Cup history over the decades. The video pays visual and vocal homage to masters of the sport including Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paolo Maldini, David Beckham, Romário, Kaká, and Lionel Messi.

The video bursts into vibrant color as Shakira is seen perched atop Mexico City’s legendary Angel of Independence monument. It quickly transitions to highly energetic choreography featuring the singer dancing across desert landscapes with a vibrant group of African children.

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Burna Boy joins the visual for his powerhouse verses as Shakira balances on a glowing, simulated globe amid a starry backdrop. The clip concludes inside a massive, packed stadium featuring female dancers representing the unique flags of the competing nations.