Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketArjun Tendulkar Back On Field Just 24 Hours After Wedding - Watch

Arjun Tendulkar Back On Field Just 24 Hours After Wedding - Watch

Arjun Tendulkar leaves fans speechless as he returns to the cricket field for a T20 match just 24 hours after his star-studded wedding in Mumbai.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

They say cricket is a religion in India, and Arjun Tendulkar just became its devout monk. Less than 24 hours after tying the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a star-studded ceremony on March 5, 2026, the 26-year-old all-rounder was back on the 22 yards. While the rest of the world expected a honeymoon or a week of rest, Arjun was seen steaming in for DY Patil Blue in the semi-final of the DY Patil T20 Cup against Mumbai Customs.

The Ultimate Professionalism of the Youngster

The timeline of Arjun’s commitment has left social media in awe. On Thursday evening, he was under the spotlight at a luxury South Mumbai hotel, surrounded by the likes of MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, and the Ambani family. By Friday afternoon, he was back in his whites, sweating it out in the Mumbai heat.

March 5: Married Saaniya Chandhok (granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai) in a grand Mumbai wedding.

March 6: Reported to the ground for the DY Patil T20 Cup semi-final.

Though his team, DY Patil Blue, suffered a 5-wicket defeat, Arjun’s presence was the talking point. He scored 9 runs off 14 balls and bowled one over, conceding 20 runs.

"A huge salute to this passion! Married yesterday, on the field today. This is what we call dedication to the craft." — Fans on Social Media

Watch Video

Like Father, Like Son?

The internet was quick to draw parallels to his father, Sachin Tendulkar, whose legendary work ethic redefined Indian cricket. Fans noted that Arjun didn't just play the day after his wedding; he also played a league match on March 4, right in the middle of his pre-wedding festivities.

With the IPL 2026 season approaching, where he is set to represent the Lucknow Super Giants, this "no-days-off" attitude suggests Arjun is determined to carve his own legacy, regardless of the noise surrounding his famous surname.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team will Arjun Tendulkar represent in the IPL 2026 season?

Arjun Tendulkar is set to represent the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar DY Patil T20 Cup Mumbai Customs Arjun Tendulkar Wedding
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Arjun Tendulkar Back On Field Just 24 Hours After Wedding - Watch
Arjun Tendulkar Back On Field Just 24 Hours After Wedding - Watch
Cricket
T20 World Cup Prize Money 2026: Winners, Runners-up And Super 8 Teams Set For Big Rewards
T20 World Cup Prize Money 2026: Winners, Runners-up And Super 8 Teams Set For Big Rewards
Cricket
T20 World Cup Final: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Will Favour India - Here's How
T20 World Cup Final: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Will Favour India - Here's How
Cricket
India's Playing XI vs New Zealand Without Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy
India's Playing XI vs New Zealand Without Abhishek Sharma And Varun Chakravarthy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iran Fires Five Ballistic Missiles Toward Israel
War alert: 8th Day of War Sees Continuous Missile and Drone Strikes
Breaking News: Iran Fires Missiles at Israel as Israel Strikes Tehran Airport
Breaking News: Iran Launches Suicide Drone Attack on US Base in Baghdad
War Escalation: Iran Claims Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After Nitish: The Silence Before The Question
Opinion
Embed widget