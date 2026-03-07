Arjun Tendulkar Back On Field Just 24 Hours After Wedding - Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

They say cricket is a religion in India, and Arjun Tendulkar just became its devout monk. Less than 24 hours after tying the knot with Saaniya Chandhok in a star-studded ceremony on March 5, 2026, the 26-year-old all-rounder was back on the 22 yards. While the rest of the world expected a honeymoon or a week of rest, Arjun was seen steaming in for DY Patil Blue in the semi-final of the DY Patil T20 Cup against Mumbai Customs.

The Ultimate Professionalism of the Youngster

The timeline of Arjun’s commitment has left social media in awe. On Thursday evening, he was under the spotlight at a luxury South Mumbai hotel, surrounded by the likes of MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, and the Ambani family. By Friday afternoon, he was back in his whites, sweating it out in the Mumbai heat.

March 5: Married Saaniya Chandhok (granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai) in a grand Mumbai wedding.

March 6: Reported to the ground for the DY Patil T20 Cup semi-final.

Though his team, DY Patil Blue, suffered a 5-wicket defeat, Arjun’s presence was the talking point. He scored 9 runs off 14 balls and bowled one over, conceding 20 runs.

"A huge salute to this passion! Married yesterday, on the field today. This is what we call dedication to the craft." — Fans on Social Media

Watch Video

अर्जुन तेंदुलकर की शादी कल हुई और आज मैदान में मैच खेल रहे हैं।



सलाम इस जुनून को 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1FUxgaGVFK — Ocean Jain (@ocjain4) March 6, 2026

Like Father, Like Son?

The internet was quick to draw parallels to his father, Sachin Tendulkar, whose legendary work ethic redefined Indian cricket. Fans noted that Arjun didn't just play the day after his wedding; he also played a league match on March 4, right in the middle of his pre-wedding festivities.

With the IPL 2026 season approaching, where he is set to represent the Lucknow Super Giants, this "no-days-off" attitude suggests Arjun is determined to carve his own legacy, regardless of the noise surrounding his famous surname.