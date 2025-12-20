Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ajit Agarkar May Remove Suryakumar Yadav As T20 Captain - Details Inside

The 2026 T20 World Cup squad will be announced today, December 20, at 1:30 PM from BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav's form has raised eyebrows despite India winning series under his leadership. His recent performances, including against South Africa, have been underwhelming.

Reports now suggest that BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar may consider a leadership change in T20 cricket after the 2026 World Cup, potentially ending Surya’s captaincy.

Shubman Gill's spot is also uncertain. Although recalled for his England tour form, he hasn't scored a fifty yet, with a top score of 46 in the 2025 Asia Cup. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sanju Samson remain on the sidelines.

The 2026 T20 World Cup squad will be announced today, December 20, at 1:30 PM from BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, with Ajit Agarkar and Surya presenting the team.

Why no captaincy change before T20 WC 2026?

If the T20 World Cup were six months away, the selection committee might have seriously considered other leadership options.

What has favored Suryakumar Yadav is the early timing of the tournament and the inconsistent form of his deputy, Shubman Gill, who was being eyed as a potential all-format captain after leading the Test and ODI sides.

With just five matches remaining before India’s opening game against USA in Mumbai on February 7, the selectors are unlikely to disrupt the team's continuity at this crucial stage.

India Pobable 15 for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar

Likely Stand By Players (5/6): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav T20 World Cup 2026
