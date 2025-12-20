Ajit Agarkar May Remove Suryakumar Yadav As T20 Captain - Details Inside

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav's form has raised eyebrows despite India winning series under his leadership. His recent performances, including against South Africa, have been underwhelming.

Reports now suggest that BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar may consider a leadership change in T20 cricket after the 2026 World Cup, potentially ending Surya’s captaincy.

Shubman Gill's spot is also uncertain. Although recalled for his England tour form, he hasn't scored a fifty yet, with a top score of 46 in the 2025 Asia Cup. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sanju Samson remain on the sidelines.

The 2026 T20 World Cup squad will be announced today, December 20, at 1:30 PM from BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, with Ajit Agarkar and Surya presenting the team.

Why no captaincy change before T20 WC 2026?

If the T20 World Cup were six months away, the selection committee might have seriously considered other leadership options.

What has favored Suryakumar Yadav is the early timing of the tournament and the inconsistent form of his deputy, Shubman Gill, who was being eyed as a potential all-format captain after leading the Test and ODI sides.

With just five matches remaining before India’s opening game against USA in Mumbai on February 7, the selectors are unlikely to disrupt the team's continuity at this crucial stage.

India Pobable 15 for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar

Likely Stand By Players (5/6): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna.

Also on ABP Live | Hardik Pandya Rushes To Help Cameraman After Accident, Says 'God Was With Me' - Watch

Also on ABP Live | IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Venues And Live Streaming Details