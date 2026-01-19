Legendary Italian Designer Valentino Garavani Dies At 93

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, his foundation confirmed on Monday. In a statement shared on Instagram, the foundation said the legendary couturier passed away at his residence in Rome, surrounded by family and loved ones. Valentino, best known for defining timeless glamour through his signature “Valentino red” gowns, remained one of the most recognisable names in global fashion for decades. The foundation also announced arrangements for mourners, with lying in state scheduled mid-week, followed by a funeral service in the Italian capital.

The Valentino Garavani Foundation said the designer died peacefully at his Roman home. A central figure in high fashion, Valentino built a luxury brand synonymous with elegance, dressing royalty, heads of state and some of the world’s biggest film and cultural icons. His work shaped the couture landscape of the 20th century and continued to influence contemporary fashion long after his peak years on the runway.

Funeral To Be Held On Friday

According to the foundation, lying in state will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, allowing admirers and well-wishers to pay their respects. The funeral is scheduled for Friday at 11 am (1000 GMT) in Rome. Further details are expected to be announced by the foundation.

Valentino’s death marks the end of an era in the fashion industry. Widely credited with bringing romance and refinement to modern couture, he transformed his name into a global label that became a staple of red carpets and elite wardrobes. From hand-finished gowns to impeccably tailored eveningwear, his aesthetic remained rooted in classic design and understated luxury.

The designer had largely stepped away from day-to-day creative work in later years, but his legacy endured through the fashion house that continued to carry his name. Tributes from the fashion fraternity, celebrities and admirers are expected to pour in, as Italy and the world bid farewell to a designer whose creations became symbols of timeless style.