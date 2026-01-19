Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers

India@2047 Youth Conclave: ABP Network To Host Power-Packed Line-Up Of Leaders & Achievers

The conclave will begin with a session on Yuva Shakti featuring Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, focusing on igniting young minds for a “Viksit Bharat”.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 11:12 PM (IST)


ABP Network will host its India @ 2047 Youth Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday, bringing together political leaders, social entrepreneurs, sportspersons and cultural voices to discuss the aspirations and challenges shaping the country’s next generation. The day-long is designed to channel youth-led conversations on nation building, resilience, education, careers and public life, aligning with the broader theme of a developed India by 2047. The conclave will feature keynote addresses, thematic sessions and interactive discussions.

Politics, Parliament & Public Leadership

The conclave will begin with a session on Yuva Shakti featuring Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, focusing on igniting young minds for a “Viksit Bharat”. Later in the afternoon, a Parliament-focused panel titled Newbies Day Out: Baby Steps in Parliament will feature MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Dr Hemang Joshi and Shambhavi Chaudhary, offering a perspective on governance through a youth lens. Congress leader Sachin Pilot is also scheduled to speak on grassroots politics and mass connect, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address the promise and possibilities of 21st-century youth. 

A key focus of the conclave is personal growth and social impact. Actor Shiv Panditt will speak on resilience and success, while actor Abhay Verma will discuss carving a distinct path. Entrepreneur Gaurav Mehta, founder of Jaipur Watch Co., will address building global brands rooted in tradition. Social impact will be a major theme in Profit and Purpose, featuring Shwetabh Ranjan and Goonj founder Anshu Gupta, highlighting business models that blend sustainability with impact. 

Sessions will also cover sports leadership with Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, youth engagement in STEM and cancer research with Dr Amod Sachan, reading and learning habits with Debanjan Mondal, and tourism beyond leisure with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
