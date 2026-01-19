Mysterious ‘Boiling’ Waters Spotted Off Gujarat Coast, Authorities Probe Cause

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Authorities and members of the fishing community have raised concerns over reports of unusual churning and bubbling of seawater off the Gujarat coast, prompting an investigation by disaster management and maritime agencies.Officials in Maharashtra’s Palghar district said fishermen recorded videos showing large stretches of seawater in continuous turbulence, appearing to bubble and churn as if it were “boiling.” The phenomenon has been described as highly unusual and potentially hazardous. Vivekanand Kadam, head of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell, said the incident requires immediate examination by specialised agencies.

Possible Causes Under Examination

Authorities have not ruled out multiple possibilities, including gas seepage from the seabed, underwater geological activity, or leakages from undersea pipelines, particularly given the area’s proximity to busy maritime routes and active fishing zones. The Palghar Disaster Management Cell is coordinating with maritime and coastal authorities to determine whether the disturbance is the result of a natural geological process or a man-made industrial incident.

As a precautionary measure, fishing boats and other vessels have been advised to exercise extreme caution while navigating near the affected coordinates until the situation is fully assessed. Officials said further clarity is expected once marine experts and technical agencies conduct on-site inspections and analyze available data.