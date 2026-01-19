Unusual churning and bubbling of seawater has been reported, making the water appear as if it were boiling. This phenomenon has been recorded by fishermen in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.
Mysterious ‘Boiling’ Waters Spotted Off Gujarat Coast, Authorities Probe Cause
Authorities are investigating reports of unusual bubbling and churning of seawater off the Gujarat coast after fishermen captured videos showing vast stretches of turbulent sea.
Authorities and members of the fishing community have raised concerns over reports of unusual churning and bubbling of seawater off the Gujarat coast, prompting an investigation by disaster management and maritime agencies.Officials in Maharashtra’s Palghar district said fishermen recorded videos showing large stretches of seawater in continuous turbulence, appearing to bubble and churn as if it were “boiling.” The phenomenon has been described as highly unusual and potentially hazardous. Vivekanand Kadam, head of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell, said the incident requires immediate examination by specialised agencies.
Possible Causes Under Examination
Authorities have not ruled out multiple possibilities, including gas seepage from the seabed, underwater geological activity, or leakages from undersea pipelines, particularly given the area’s proximity to busy maritime routes and active fishing zones. The Palghar Disaster Management Cell is coordinating with maritime and coastal authorities to determine whether the disturbance is the result of a natural geological process or a man-made industrial incident.
As a precautionary measure, fishing boats and other vessels have been advised to exercise extreme caution while navigating near the affected coordinates until the situation is fully assessed. Officials said further clarity is expected once marine experts and technical agencies conduct on-site inspections and analyze available data.
Frequently Asked Questions
What unusual phenomenon has been observed off the Gujarat coast?
What are the potential causes being investigated for the seawater disturbance?
Authorities are examining possibilities such as gas seepage from the seabed, underwater geological activity, or leakages from undersea pipelines. The investigation also considers man-made industrial incidents.
What precautions are being taken due to the unusual seawater activity?
Fishing boats and other vessels have been advised to exercise extreme caution when navigating near the affected areas. This is a precautionary measure until the situation is fully assessed.